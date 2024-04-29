Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden As "Absolute Disaster" At the White House Correspondents Dinner

The bashing continues ahead of the 2024 presidential elections as the current and former President of the United States bad-mouth each other. Recently, at the White House's Correspondents Dinner, Joe Biden referred to his political rival as a "six-year-old." In turn, Donald Trump slammed the Democrat for being an "absolute disaster" at the annual dinner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Cardy

On his Truth Social account, the Republican front-runner slammed, "The White House Correspondents' Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn't get much worse than this!" referring to the event that aired live on C-SPAN on Saturday, April 27, 2024, per Daily Mail.

Apparently, the 77-year-old's angry post was a response to POTUS, who took multiple shots at his Republican rival, particularly about the "age issue" alluding to his own physical stumbles in the past and joked on stage that he's running the 2024 elections against a "six-year-old."

The 81-year-old recalled having a conversation with his wife and the First Lady Jill Biden, "I told her, 'Don't worry, it's just like riding a bike, [and] she said, 'That's what I'm worried about,'" per ABC News. Expectedly, he also touched on the "age issue" but knocked his Republican rival instead of himself.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

"Of course, the 2024 election is in full swing and, yes, age is an issue. I'm a grown man running against a 6-year-old," Biden mocked. "Well, I feel great. I really feel great." He continued, "Age is the only thing we have in common. My vice president actually endorses me," referring to former VP Mike Pence who refused to endorse Trump in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riots.

Biden further quipped, "I had a great stretch since the State of the Union. But Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it 'stormy weather,'" referring to Trump's ongoing Hush Money trial that began on April 15, 2024, regarding a payment of a whopping $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels for keeping silent about her affair with the 77-year-old back in 2006 before the 2016 elections.

Meanwhile, the Saturday Night Live cast Colin Jost, who also attended the annual dinner alongside his wife and actress Scarlett Johansson, joked about the former president. He roasted several politicians at the event and even brought Lara Trump, the former television producer who's married to Trump's 40-year-old son Eric Trump.

Heading to the White House Correspondents dinner like 💋 pic.twitter.com/bnYP2UhH9R — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) April 27, 2024

Jost said, "Lara Trump is here tonight," while one person from the audience cheered on and the comedian added, "Ok, I got one 'woo,'" adding, "She recently released a cover of the song I Won't Back Down, Upon hearing it, Tom Petty died again. I can't believe I'm saying this to a member of the Trump family, but maybe stick to politics?"

The event was concluded by POTUS, who acknowledged, "The stakes couldn't be higher." But also urged people to do their bit to save American democracy, "I have my role, but with all due respect, so do you."