Bill Maher Bursts Out Laughing at ‘Spot On’ Comic Impression of Donald Trump by Comedian Matt Friend

Bill Maher, comedian and commentator, welcomed comic Matt Friend, whose spot-on portrayal of former president Donald Trump had the presenter screaming with laughter. Friend joined Maher on the most recent episode of his podcast, Club Random. During the show, Maher had Friend impersonate Trump, and together they acted out a prospective conversation between Maher and the former president, as reported by Mediaite.

Maher began by thinking about what he would say to Trump if they were to have a third meeting in a social setting as opposed to an interview. "You’re a criminal. I know that. But we’re not gonna talk about that. You remember that time, I met you, in the Club Moomba in New York. Do you remember that, Mr. President," Maher asked Friend, who responded in a spot-on Trump voice, "Okay, well, Moomba is a great place. Yeah, it sounds like the name of an African American in the NBA. This is Moomba. Number 17 on the Lakers. Moomba."

Bill Maher interviews Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/wuPvvMF9qC — Matt Friend (@themattfriend) March 31, 2024

"Remember, it was on Seventh Avenue downtown. It was the spot. I mean, I wasn’t surprised that you were there," Maher remarked, to which Friend, still doing a Trump voice, responded, "Well, I actually created Moomba, it was a great place I invented Moomba. Yeah well, Moomba’s a great friend of mine, I know the guy Moomba very well. Yeah. Moomba. He was in that great movie Coming to America, which was great with Eddie Murphy, Moomba, and Murphy. But mah, Moomba’s a smart and tough guy, right? He’s a tough guy."

This went on for a while before Friend, impersonating Trump, tried to claim he knew Lincoln, "Lincoln was a great friend of mine. We golfed, and the beard was my idea," to which Maher responded, "That’s ridiculous." By bringing up Lincoln, Friend sought to emphasize the absurdity of Trump's various claims. He previously also surprised everyone on The Zach Sang Show in January with his impressions, which included a stunning rendition of the former president, according to HuffPost. Zach Sang, the host, complimented Friend, and exclaimed, "Holy sh*t" after he imitated actor Alec Baldwin's portrayal of Trump "sh*tting on other Trump impressions" on Saturday Night Live, as well as late-night TV presenters, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Subsequently, on the Club Random podcast, Maher complimented Friend for his acting skills before also praising Saturday Night Live star, James Austin Johnson, for his impression of Trump. Last week, SNL's cold open mocked Trump for selling $60 Bibles with a brutal sketch. The humorous sketch featured Johnson working through several jokes ranging from Trump's self-comparison to Jesus, his presumably limited knowledge of the contents of the Bible to the former president's insertion of himself into various iconic stories from the Holy Book.