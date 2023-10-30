Mitt Romney Brushes Off Donald Trump's Insults with Laughter And Calls Him 'Such a Whack Job'

In a clash that’s reminiscent of a political soap opera, former President Donald Trump and Utah Senator Mitt Romney have indulged in a feisty exchange on social media. The defamation started when Trump took to Truth Social to attack Romney, triggering a roaring response from the senator himself. The waves of insults and rebukes between them have set the stage for a showdown worth tuning into.

Trump, taking advantage of his Twitter-like weapon, slammed Romney on Truth Social, labeling him a "total loser that only a mother could love," among other insulting remarks. The former president’s online harassment was the result of a trigger by Romney’s recent publication, Romney: A Reckoning, where he offered an advisory tale against Trumpism. The book, penned by The Atlantic's McKay Coppins, incorporates details from Romney's personal journal and candid interviews.

Also Read: Michael Cohen Calls Donald Trump a 'Sad-Looking, Deflated Individual' After Testifying in Fraud Trial

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

In response to Trump’s digital rant, Romney, famous for his poise, surprisingly fired back with a grin. When questioned about Trump’s attack during an interview with The Atlantic’s Coppins, Romeny reportedly laughed and labeled Trump as "such a whack job." It seemed the senator found humor in the insult by the former President. As per Radar, the war of words escalated as Trump commented, 'Mitt Romney, a total loser that only a mother could love, just wrote a book which is, much like him, boring, horrible, and totally predictable,' Trump asserted.

'I am very proud to be the one who forced this Left Leaning RINO out of politics. He wanted to run sooo badly, but knew he couldn’t win in the great State of Utah without my Endorsement and Support, so he QUIT,' the ex-president added. Although Romney was not affected by the attacks, he showcased his criticisms within Coppins’ book, characterizing significant Republicans with scorching remarks. From Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, no one was spared from Romney's straightforward opinions.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Brenner

Also Read: 10 Things Done by Donald Trump in His Presidency that Were Overlooked

Romney did not mince words in response to Trump’s facade instead, he expressed his apprehensions about the escalation of Trumpism within the GOP. He painted a crystal clear picture of Trump as "unquestionably mentally unstable, racist, bigoted, misogynistic, xenophobic, vulgar, and prone to violence."

As per Daily Mail, the battle was at its peak when Trump posted on social media exclaiming, 'Does he mention his late night dinner with me at Trump International Hotel when he begged to be Secretary of State, then giving GLOWING COMMENTS about DJT at a follow-up News Conference?' Trump asserted. 'I didn't give him the job, NOR DID I EVER INTEND TO. I JUST WANTED TO PROVE A POINT, THAT MITT ROMNEY IS, & ALWAYS HAS BEEN A LIGHTWEIGHT JOKE!'

Also Read: When Donald Trump Allegedly Lied and Introduced Niece Mary as a 'Drug Addict' to Wife Melania

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

As Trump and Romney indulge in a digital duel, their exchange reveals the ever-widening gap between the old guard of the GOP and the enduring influence of Trump's unorthodox and aggressive political style.

More from Inquisitr

Judge Arthur Engoron Said This About Ivanka’s Testimony Against Donald Trump in Civil Fraud Case Trial

Michael Cohen Claimed He Did This for Donald Trump at His Civil Fraud Trial in New York