Critics Swarm Social Media To Say Trump Is Unfit To Be POTUS: ‘Unpresidential, Un-American’

Donald Trump was called 'unfit' to be president by many critics on social media recently, as many quoted his recent violent statements and comments by his former associates.

Many critics took to X, formerly Twitter, with the hashtag #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident, slamming the former president over a range of issues, including immigration, autocratic tendencies, violent rhetoric, disrespect to the army, and much more. Trump recently went on record and called immigrants animals again, and many former officials from his 2016 administration have been coming out to make statements again. The two incidences ignited an uproar against Trump.

It's difficult to pick among so many moments!

Remember him throwing paper towels to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico? #SoHelpful #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident https://t.co/6iAONGHuzN pic.twitter.com/3Bt9jCoOTN — Amy Adams  (@AmyAdamsOregon) April 3, 2024

"Here's the former disgraced President of the United States referring to immigrants as "animals." That's unpresidential and un-American. Donald Trump is UNFIT," a user fired at Trump on X, referencing a video where he doubles down on his characterization of immigrants.

"Who remembers when Trump refused to go out in the rain in France to honor America's fallen WW1 soldiers? I do. I hope servicemen and servicewomen do. He’s not a Patriot. #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident," a user wrote of Trump on X. "If Trump's Generals thought Trump was unfit why would you want him in charge of anything. Do you agree with his Generals?" a user asked other social media users on X, referencing comments made by Trump administration security officers about him in a graphic.

"It really really really is not a hard choice at all. There's really barely even a choice. Trump is completely unfit to be president and you'd have to be like literally in a cult or share his bigotry to think otherwise," a user shared of the GOP presumptive nominee on X. Another user took a dig at Trump for the role he played in the Capitol riots on January 6, saying on X, "Trump watched for nearly 3 hours while 130 cops were put in the hospital by his followers and did jack! FFS, he tried to get his own damn VP clipped! That's it, that's the simple fact that proves #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident."

Another user commented on the selfish nature of the former president, commenting on X, "Trump’s never done a selfless deed in his entire life. Everything he does is calculated. He doesn’t give two shits about anyone except himself and he’s willing to burn this country to the ground if he doesn’t get what he wants. He’s evil incarnate."

"The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me. . . . He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life." former White House chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly. #MAGA #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident pic.twitter.com/S2SKl3KAOv — Mary (@Zalm1_1) April 3, 2024

Another user appreciated the social media trend, tweeting on X, "I love that #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident is trending. More of this please." A user shared a joke about Trump not being able to close up an umbrella with a GIF of the mishap on the plane, writing on X, "If you don't know how to close an umbrella, you should be automatically disqualified. #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident"

Another user quoted a video of the Jan 6 riots, "I'm going to post this video every day until the election", adding that "We will never forget! #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident."