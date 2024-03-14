Democrats Air Supercut of Trump's Most Humiliating Gaffes at Congressional Hearing: "Unfit For Office"

Former president Donald Trump won't be happy with a montage shown by Democrats at the congressional hearing on a report presented by former special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated President Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) used a supercut of Trump's speech gaffes to support his opening statements on March 12 before Hur's testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee. The video compilation featured recordings showing the former president mispronouncing politicians' names, making absurd and fraudulent claims, stumbling mid-sentence, forgetting important details, and bragging about his amazing memory, per The New Republic.

Oof -- Nadler put together a brutal supercut of Trump gaffing and shorting out pic.twitter.com/98bFgTzkTP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2024

“That is a man who is incapable of avoiding criminal liability,” Nadler said before airing the embarrassing supercut. “A man who is wholly unfit for office, and a man who at the very least ought to think twice before accusing others of cognitive decline,” he stated.

In recent times, Trump has confused Biden with Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi with Nikki Haley, and Viktor Orbán with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, all while boasting about how he "passed" a dementia test. He was unable to pronounce "Venezuela" correctly and also addressed Argentina as a person.

In the video montage, Trump was also heard asserting that immigrants who cross the border between the United States and Mexico "don't speak languages" and threatened that Democrats would rename Pennsylvania if they win in November. In yet another humiliating footage, Trump confused E. Jean Carroll for Marla Maples, his ex-wife.

Hur, a registered Republican who just resigned from the Justice Department, was present to testify on his report, which was made public last month, regarding Biden's retention of classified materials during his vice presidency, per HuffPost. Despite questioning Biden's memory and ability and characterizing him as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” the study found that Biden should not be charged with any crimes.

Swalwell put together his own supercut of Trump shorting out time after time after time -- and it's perhaps even more brutal than Nadler's 😬 pic.twitter.com/nIzeZnf8aQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2024

Hur's report on Joe Biden's handling of sensitive materials, Nadler claimed before displaying the supercut, “completely exonerated” the president, pointing out that Biden fully cooperated with the probe into these documents. He compared Biden's conduct to those of Trump, who is currently under trial for obstructing justice and purposefully holding onto classified documents.

Hur's report comes amid a startling revelation by one of Trump's ex-employees at Mar-a-Lago, who admitted to transporting classified documents for the former president. In a March 11 CNN interview, former employee of Mar-a-Lago Brian Butler acknowledged that he had unintentionally assisted Trump's co-defendant, Walt Nauta, in moving boxes containing classified documents onto Trump's private jet from Mar-a-Lago to Bedminster, New Jersey.

This was in advance of a June 2022 meeting between Trump and the Justice Department, which took place two months before the FBI raid at the Florida estate. His admission supports other reports, one of which shows a video showing many people moving boxes on the tarmac in the spring of 2022.