Donald Trump Leaves Court During New York Trial, Says Judge is 'Run By Democrats' in New Rant

Donald J. Trump left the courthouse mid-proceedings on day 3 of his $250 million civil fraud trial by New York Attorney General, Letitia James. The former president had a heated argument with the judge overseeing his case, Arthur Engoron, and attacked James by calling her "incompetent." Simply put, the court was abruptly adjourned for the day.

The 77-year-old called his trial a "disgrace" a day after the judge ordered to take down online attacks on his own clerk. James said in the Manhattan Supreme Court, "I will not be bullied," as per CNBC. Additionally, she accused Trump of engaging in a 'political stunt' and a 'fundraising stop' as he attended the trial for two-and-a-half days.

The trial proceedings on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, escalated when James condemned Trump for passing "comments that unfortunately fomented violence or comments that I would describe as race-baiting." Earlier in the day of the trial, Trump referred to the New York AG as a "political animal."

The Republican candidate also alleged that Judge Engoron is taking orders from the Democrats with the intent to interfere with the 2024 elections. "They made up a fake case, fraudulent people, and the judge already knows what he's going to do," ranted Trump. "He's a Democrat judge, in all fairness to him. He has no choice," reported Daily Mail.

"He's [Engoron] run by the Democrats. He's controlled, and it's a shame," Trump added. Soon after the heated statements, the former president left the courthouse enraged and mid-proceedings. He said he'd rather be out campaigning for the upcoming 2024 elections. Although, he did voluntarily appear in court for a third consecutive day.

"I'd rather be in New Hampshire or South Carolina, or Ohio or a lot of other places. But I'm stuck here because I have a corrupt attorney general who communicates with the DOJ in Washington to keep it nice and busy," lamented Trump. On the trial's third day, the judge imposed a limited gag on him.

Engoron asked Trump to stop personal attacks on the staff and to delete "disparaging, untrue, and personally-identifying posts." Apparently, the Republican called the clerk Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer's 'girlfriend' and posted a link to her Instagram account. On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, he called James a 'Monster' and a 'Deranged Lunatic.'

The Manhattan court judge said, "Consider this statement an order forbidding all parties from posting, emailing, or speaking publicly about any members of my staff." He also warned that whoever will fail to abide by it would face 'serious sanctions.' However, Trump insisted this trial, including other felony charges against him, was a 'witch hunt.'

"This witch hunt has gone on using statute 63 (12). Consumer fraud statute. It doesn't allow any juries, doesn't allow me anything," fumed Trump. However, James addressed the reporters after the former president left the courthouse, "Mr. Trump's comments were offensive. They were baseless." She added, "They were void of any facts or any evidence."

"So Mr. Trump is no longer here," James said. "The Donald Trump show is over. This was nothing more than a political stunt," James alleged.

