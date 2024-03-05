Jill Biden Calls Trump ‘Dangerous to Women’ While Campaigning As Melania Continues to be Absent

Kicking off Women's History Month with a campaign rally supporting her husband, President Joe Biden, for reelection, First Lady Jill Biden criticized former President Donald Trump's treatment of women. She made remarks in the Atlanta region to kick off Women for Biden, a campaign initiative to encourage women voters, The Hill reported. Jill attacked Trump, the apparent GOP nominee, whose wife has been noticeably absent from any campaign events to support her husband. Jill talked about her husband's accomplishments and attempted to defend reproductive health care.

“He spent a lifetime tearing us down and devaluing our existence. He mocks women’s bodies, disrespects our accomplishments, and brags about assaults,” Jill stated, alluding to Trump's previous remarks found on the infamous Access Hollywood tapes. “Now, he’s bragging about killing Roe v. Wade,” the First Lady said. “Just last night, he took credit again for enabling states like Georgia to pass cruel abortion bans that are taking away the right of women to make their own health care decisions.”

Jill was referring to Trump's recent comments about destroying abortion rights, as well as future plans to limit abortions. In an interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on Thursday, the former President mentioned that he had been hearing more about a proposed ban on abortions after 15 weeks. Trump stated he was still unsure about what to endorse, even though he did not rule out endorsing such a plan. The mother-of-three roared, “How far will he go? When will he stop? You know the answer. He won’t. Donald Trump is dangerous to women and to our families.”

The First Lady's remarks may have given some indication of how she may be used as a campaign surrogate in the coming months. It seems like women's rights would be at the heart of what Jill intends to use to sway voters within critical swing states like Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin as part of the Women for Biden campaign. This is in direct contrast with former first lady Melania Trump, who hasn't been seen supporting Donald's presidential bid.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Morry Gash-Pool

Melania has not been present at any of Trump's numerous court hearings or campaign visits, per Newsweek. Additionally, she hasn't been there for private family gatherings with him. As one commentator put it back in October 2023, Melania 'had disappeared for months.'

Ron Filipkowski, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, said on a Meidas Touch YouTube livestream, "The reports were that she was angry and she wanted nothing more to do with politics… and nothing more to do with campaigning. She wanted out and wanted to be a private person with her son." He added, "I think Trump and Trump's campaign people fully understood, that's going to be a big problem that if she doesn't at least get out there a little bit and show her support, it's going to look really bad."