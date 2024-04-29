The Internet Slams ‘Feeble’ Trump for Not Being Able to ‘Sit in a Cold Court Room'

Former President Donald Trump was once again thrust into the limelight, this time for complaining that the courtroom was too cold during his trial. It was Friday morning when Trump felt chilly and went on to insinuate that it was on purpose. “We have another day in court in a freezing courthouse,” Trump said. According to The Hill, he asserted, “It’s very cold in there, on purpose...They don’t seem to be able to get the temperature up. It shouldn’t be that complicated.” Last Friday, during jury selection, the icy atmosphere in the courtroom was a subject of conversation between Trump's attorneys, potential jurors, the judge, and the reporters in the courtroom.

As reported by The Mirror US, Todd Blanche, one of Trump’s lawyers, frankly asked the judge if the temperature could be raised by a degree or two. However, Judge Juan Merchan was not amused by this, as he stated that it would probably lead to a sauna-like environment. “Honest answer to that question is if I did that, it would probably go about up about 30 degrees,” Merchan said.

With Covfefe, anything can be overcome. — Mikey (@Michael85032435) April 26, 2024

Meanwhile, a fan account for President Joe Biden took to Twitter and used the opportunity to point out that the complaint was nothing more than a whine: "BREAKING: Donald Trump claims he is too feeble to sit in a cold courtroom. If Trump is unable to sit in a courtroom, how can we expect him to sit at attention in the Situation Room?" This launched a wave of reactions that mocked Trump while others praised the ex-president's overall record, pointing to the periods of relative peace and good behavior.

BREAKING: Donald Trump claims he is too feeble to sit in a cold court room. If Trump is unable to sit in a court room, how can we expect him to sit at attention in the Situation Room?pic.twitter.com/mWn0jU4zNI — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) April 26, 2024

One user said, "When Trump was in the situation room we had peace around the world. Putin wasn’t invading anyone. The Middle East wasn’t on 🔥" Another user online added, "Being cold is the least of Mr. Trump's problems. 🙄" Meanwhile, one user quipped, "Do we honestly think Trump would be sitting in the Sit Room during a security crisis? Or would he be disgracing the Oval Office & making phone calls to see who he could bribe or blackmail to enrich himself? The fact that he's the GOP's POTUS candidate is sickening,"

Being cold is the least of Mr. Trump's problems. 🙄 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2024

However, Trump supporters also chimed in. A user mocked, "Biden can’t walk across the lawn alone," while another added, "Biden asks for permission to answer questions and needs to be led off stage. Biden has been unfit to be president even before he was installed." Another comment on Biden's ability to walk and read, "Biden can’t even walk without embarrassing himself. The White House is so concerned about it, Biden now walks with a handler, wears special shoes, and uses the short stairs to board Air Force One."

Amidst the cold debacle, it's easy to forget the gravity of the charges against him— 34 counts of falsifying business records in payment of hush money to his ex-fixer, Michael Cohen. The payoffs were allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump before the 2016 elections. Trump, however, strongly denies the affair and has pleaded not guilty.