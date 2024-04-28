Anne Hathaway Had to Kiss 10 Different Men During 'Gross' Chemistry Tests Early in Her Career

Anne Hathaway succumbed to 'gross' practices in the film industry in the 2000s because she was still a newcomer. The Idea of You star had 'no idea' she would have to make out with different guys, sometimes ten to be precise, to develop chemistry before filming the scene. The actress recalled the questionable situations she had been through in a recent interview.

The 41-year-old shared with V Magazine, "Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it." Subsequently, she reflected on her own experience of repeatedly fabricating an emotion that didn't exist to bring out a sizzling act. "I was told, 'We have 10 guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them,'" Hathaway recollected. Instead, the actress felt 'gross' and questioned herself. "And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it sounded gross," she explained.

This is sad. And a damning reflection on how Hollywood has treated women over the years ... — Anti-SS Teenage Neighbor (@Anti_SS_69) April 23, 2024

However, Hathaway knew she'd have to face the consequences if she rebelled against these contentious demands. "And I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled 'difficult,' so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it," accepting it was a given in this profession. But she assured her fans that it wasn't intentional or aimed at her specifically. It was a common practice back in the 2000s, and thankfully, they had left it in the past. "It wasn't a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better."

Since she's the lead actress and also a producer in her upcoming Amazon Original release, The Idea of You, their approach to striking the perfect chemistry between herself and her co-actor Nicholas Galitzine wasn't the same. Of course, they tried a handful of other men before finalizing the 29-year-old as the lead. "We asked each of the actors coming in to choose a song that they felt their character would love, that they would put on to get my character to dance, and then we'd do a short little improv," the Interstellar actress expounded.

She added, "I was sitting in a chair like we had come in from dinner or a walk or something, we pressed play, and we just started dancing together," concluding, Galitzine chose The Alabama Shake, which immediately got her up on her feet. "We had met a number of young men already, but I remember laughing when Nick walked in because he was so ridiculously perfect for the part. I just thought he is it."

Previously, the Devil Wears Prada actress told Net-a-Porter's digital title, Porter, "When I started out as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face. The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives." "Someone said this to me the other day: 'There's so much to be proud of and there's so much to fix," concluded Hathaway.