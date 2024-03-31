This is Why Anne Hathaway Gave Up Alcohol: 'That Was Enough for Me'

Anne Hathway is basking in the success of her new movie The Idea Of You, and Deadline reported that the teaser broke the record for the most views of any original streaming movie trailer with 125 million views worldwide across all social media channels. The 41-year-old sat down with Vanity Fair for a candid interview where she discussed her life and career triumphs. As she talked about accepting her true self, the Devil Wears Prada actress disclosed that she had been sober for a few years. "I knew deep down it wasn’t for me,” she remarked about drinking, adding that it was hard to inform people at first that she was giving up alcohol entirely. "It just felt so extreme to have to say, ‘But none?’ But none," she admitted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

"If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it," Hathaway said, stating unequivocally that she doesn't condemn someone for choosing to drink. "My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don’t like to wallow," the Princess Diaries actress explained. "The thing that I have faith in is that everybody else is going to have one or two drinks, and by the time everybody gets to two drinks, you’ll feel like you’ve had two drinks—but without the hangover.”

Anne Hathaway tells @TheEllenShow why she’s giving up drinking “for 18 years” pic.twitter.com/9JgEwiFSvm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 22, 2019

As per People, her decision to completely give up on drinking came with the responsibilities of motherhood; Johnathan Rosebanks, her eldest child with spouse Adam Shulman, is eight, while Jack, their youngest son, is three years old. As per Today, in 2019, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hathaway confessed that she would stop consuming alcohol for the next 18 years. "I'm going to stop drinking while my son is living in my house, just because I don't totally love the way I do it and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning," she revealed to DeGeneres.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

"I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn't driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me," Hathaway added. "I didn't love that one." "Yeah, that's another reason I don't want kids," joked DeGeneres. The One Day actress also shared how she prioritizes her mental health at present. “I make a lot of my lifestyle choices in service of supporting mental health,” she said. “I stopped participating in things that I know to be draining or can cause spirals. I actually don’t have a relationship with myself online.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

“I had a horrible anxiety attack and I was by myself and didn’t know what was happening. I certainly couldn’t tell anybody, and it was compounded by thinking I was keeping set waiting," Hathaway recalled a tough moment on a movie set in her 20s. "Now I feel much safer going to someone in charge, pulling them to the side, and explaining, ‘I’m going through this right now,’ " she concluded. "Most people will sit there with you for the 10 minutes it takes for you to come back down.”