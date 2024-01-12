As Amy Robach Struggles With 'Heavy' Drinking, TJ Holmes Boasts About Gulping Down '18 Drinks' a Day

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of depression and substance abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

The brewing romance between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach began in 2022 when the couple first debuted in public. In their renowned podcast: TJ And Amy, Holmes in particular discussed his vices with alcohol and depression. The U.S. Sun noted the newest episode of the couple’s podcast that saw them talk about their drinking habits. Additionally, they talked about their experience with ‘Dry January,’ which involves avoiding any forms of alcohol for the month.

While Robach mentioned being a “heavy drinker,” going through 15-20 drinks in a week. Her beau, Holmes, appears to be a heavier drinker. After listening to his lover talk about her struggles in the past with alcohol and how much she’s trying to cut down, he revealed how much he drinks in a day.

Holmes was raw and vulnerable as he confessed: “I, personally, can go through 18 drinks a day.” A surprised Robach asked her boyfriend to elaborate on his capacity to drink that much. Holmes went on to narrate how he downs the said amount of alcohol in a single day. Both Holmes and Robach are known to be dedicated to fitness and switching to a healthy lifestyle. They’re often spotted breaking a good sweat while jogging together each morning.

Holmes claimed that if they don’t stop by a bar while getting home from their run, he grabs two drinks at home. However, even if they do, stop by one, he might end up having a hankering to have more later. After his admission, Robach chimed in while recounting their time working for Good Morning America. She claimed that they’d head for a run in the sunny afternoon and head for two beers after. Holmes chimed: “I put two beers in the freezer, let them get a little cold, and then we’ll have a beer.” He continued to add: “Here, we are at 10 in the morning, I am two drinks in.”

Furthermore, Holmes, if they found themselves out for a date, be it lunch or dinner, he’d follow the same rule of two drinks along with Robach. If they were at home, Holmes confessed, “I can easily have a drink in my hand from two in the afternoon until seven, eight, nine, 10 o'clock.”

This conversation gradually transitioned to them discussing the reason for drinking. Holmes took a brief moment to himself while pondering over his troubled past. Although his reasons changed over time, he claimed that it first began in high school. When he went on to college, the drink continued to be a part of a “social experiment.”

However, Holmes revealed a rather shocking reason: “In 2015, I got a diagnosis of moderately severe depression.” The anchor claimed that though he was acutely aware of his condition, he didn’t act on it for about five years. Because of this, he was “in a really bad place.” He emotionally concluded his thoughts by noting that he began drinking to “mask his emotional pain.” But, thanks to Robach in his life, Holmes mentioned getting better each day and is grateful to her.

Note: If you or anyone you know is going through substance abuse or mental health issues, do reach out to SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

