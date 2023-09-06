Ben Affleck Faces Sobriety Struggles Amid Launch of Jennifer Lopez’s Alcohol Brand

In April 2023, Jennifer Lopez made headlines when she introduced her own alcohol brand. However, this decision sparked controversy, as it coincided with her husband Ben Affleck's well-documented battles with alcoholism. Despite Lopez's efforts to justify her alcohol business, she continues to face criticism for potentially complicating Affleck's journey toward sobriety.

Ahead of Labour Day, the actress from The Mother used her Instagram platform to release a video promoting her alcoholic beverage called Delola, which draws inspiration from the Italian coast. Nonetheless, her post drew criticism from her followers, who questioned her motives behind promoting her brand, especially considering her knowledge of the challenges Ben Affleck faced in overcoming his addiction. Some fans even noted that Jennifer Lopez abstains from alcohol herself, referencing her past interviews where she spoke about the detrimental effects of alcoholic beverages on one's health.

Jennifer Lopez faced immediate criticism upon the launch of her pre-made cocktail mixer line, Delola, in April. The backlash stemmed from her prior statements about abstaining from alcohol and her husband Ben's public battle with alcohol addiction. However, Jennifer later defended her product launch by stating that while she had acknowledged her past abstinence, she now indulges in alcoholic beverages in a "responsible" manner, per The Things.

Concerns were also raised regarding her husband, who has been on a continuous path to sobriety. Heat Magazine reported that Ben Affleck shares the same sentiments as Jennifer Lopez's fans about her alcohol venture. A source close to the couple disclosed that the star of The Town is committed to maintaining his sobriety and would rather not have alcohol in their home, as reported by Fandom Wire. “Ben’s trying hard to stay sober and has difficult days like every recovering alcoholic. He would prefer if booze wasn’t in the house at all," the insider said.

According to the insider, the situation appears uncomfortable because, despite Ben Affleck's efforts to avoid alcohol, he must witness his wife's involvement in her alcohol brand. Although Affleck isn't supportive of Jennifer Lopez's new business endeavor, it's mentioned that he has inadvertently served as an inspiration for some of the designs associated with her new venture.

Jennifer Lopez explained the motivation behind introducing Delola. She expressed her desire for a product that aligned with her personal taste, emphasizing healthiness and the use of exclusively wholesome ingredients while maintaining a gluten-free aspect. As for the brand's name, she drew inspiration from her Spanish nickname, Lola, which encapsulates her carefree and lively personality.

Beyond the brand's name and concept, Delola's bottle designs also draw inspiration from the Bronx crest and incorporate elements related to Ben Affleck's zodiac sign. “I’m a Leo. On the actual bottle, I put two lions, Ben and I are both Leos, like a male and a female lion,” she said.

