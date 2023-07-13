Britney Spears Reveals the Cover and Release Date of Her Memoir: “My Story on My Own Terms at Last”

Britney Spears is finally coming out with "her story in her own terms", the Toxic hitmaker has announced that her highly-anticipated memoir The Woman In Me will be released on October 24th. Spears also revealed the cover of her 'brave' memoir on Instagram with a short video clip on July 11, the cover seems to be an old photoshoot picture of the Hold Me Closer songstress in monochrome, Spears is seen wearing nothing but a shiny, short leather skirt with her hands crossed over her bare chest and her gaze directly towards the camera. Her name is written in pink while the title of the memoir is spelled in white. The video also featured the words - “It’s coming…My story on my own terms at last. Are you ready?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Britney Spears Set To Team Up With Rapper Will.i.am For Her Musical Comeback

Hollywood Life reports the official book press release reads, “The Woman in Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” People reports, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, acquired the memoir rights after a lengthy and exhausting bidding war among multiple publishing houses. Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher praised the Criminal songstress and said - “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery, I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Britney has reportedly landed a $15 million book deal to reveal her side of the story and discuss the abusive terms of the conservatorship that oppressed her life for 13 years. In October 2021, she warned about releasing a tell-all in the future on Instagram - “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

In a reel posted a few hours ago on Instagram, the Circus singer revealed that she went through a "lot of therapy" to complete the book. Britney had shared earlier that she wished to release her book so that she could “heal” from everything she’s been through. According to Hollywood Life, in August 2022 she had released an explosive voice memo that detailed the abuses she received while under the oppressive conservatorship. An insider had revealed that the now-deleted voice memo was “just a fraction of what she is going to say in her book.” The source continued - "But, as she said, telling her story is the only way that she is going to heal from this, and she wants nothing more than to put this behind her and move on with her life and her career. She isn’t going to get that time back that was taken from her, but she does realize that she still has an entire life ahead of her.”

Also Read: Victor Wembanyama Says He ‘Can’t Stand’ the Media After Britney Spears Slap Incident: “Glad It’s Over”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Andreas Rentz

Her brutally honest memoir has already ruffled the feathers of the Hollywood elite, the US Sun reported in May that legal teams of two Hollywood stars have sent notice to the publisher Simon & Schuster to allegedly stall the release of the book. The said elite stars "are nervous" that their details will be revealed to the public. An insider said - “Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers. Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.” It has been reported earlier that Britney has worked on three different versions of her book.

Also Read: When Britney Spears Makeup Artist Said Pop Star's Los Angeles House Was Haunted: 'Bad Spirits Had Come In'

The source continued - “Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight. There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus and talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever. Britney lived her life in the public eye but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar, including some massive film star names and people from the music world. She has wanted to go all out with this book and tell her truth, and that’s what has people worried.”

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Stole Pauly Shore’s Table at Fancy Restaurant Just After Victor Wembanyama Slap Incident

Britney Spears Addresses Her ‘Bad’ Response to the Security Situation: “Cry Out on All Levels”