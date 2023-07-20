Fans Slam Kim Kardashian for Leaving Her Kitchen ‘Untidy’ After Baking in Her $60 Million Mansion

Kim Kardashian has been living in her $60 million worth Hidden Hills, California mansion since 2014, she reportedly re-purchased the property and all of its belongings from her ex-Kanye West in 2018 for $23 million. The Skims founder has continued to live there ever since with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The luxurious mansion comes with two spacious kitchens - the "staff kitchen" and a "show kitchen" after undergoing massive renovations. Kim's latest Tik Tok video showcased her baking decadent apple pies with her 10-year-old daughter, North West, and her friend inside one of the immaculately white-walled kitchens. During their baking session, fans noticed that the excited trio got messy with the ingredients and spilled them all over the spotless floor and counter.

They then showcased their baking skills by portioning out the ingredients into cute muffin tins and then setting them into the oven. North and Kim then dusted the pies with a gooey coat of powdered sugar. The trio then plated their creation and flaunted it to the viewers, however, the US Sun reports, fans were left disgusted over the fact that Kim left the kitchen 'untidy'. They called out the beauty mogul's cleanliness skills on Reddit saying - "Guarantee you that after they simply washed their hands and left that mess for the help to clean. Remember Kim doesn’t do manual labor," wrote one Reddit fan. A second fan added, "What a mess for the help to clean up." A third fan said -"All those aesthetic plated ingredients and then the can of spray Pam’s oil is killing me." A fourth Reddit user exclaimed, "Someone is employed to clean up Kardashian baking projects. There are much worse jobs someone could have in regards to cleaning homes."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Monica Schipper

Meanwhile, the Hulu star is facing major delays in constructing her dream spaceship-inspired home project at Palm Springs. According to the US Sun, her building permit has expired for the second time. Reportedly her ambitious new 41,817-acre home is designed to be built in the shape of a triangle with a circular outdoor courtyard in the center. The outlandish home will also feature a luxurious pool, a huge fountain, a man-made pond, and a large spa area. The expected two-story home will also boast automatic sensor lights and solar panels on the roof.

The KUWTK alum had traveled all the way to Japan in April with her plans and met the architects, she confirmed the spaceship-shaped design project via her Instagram story - "Met with the master himself, Tadao Ando to review and discuss a dream project we have been working on for the past two years." She elaborated: "I visited his office in Japan so that we could make the finishing touches before we break ground." She concluded - "So deeply honored and incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to work with him and finally see this special project come to life." Kim is hoping to start her dream project soon despite the City of La Quinta not yet approving her construction plans.

