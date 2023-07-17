North West and Mom Kim Kardashian Bake Delicious Apple Pies in Huge Kitchen at Star’s $60M Mansion

Kim Kardashian and her 10-year-old daughter North West keep their fans updated about their luxurious lifestyle. In the latest Tik Tok video shot inside the Hulu star's $60 million mansion, the adorable mother-daughter duo can be seen whipping up decadent apple pies. Kim showed off her spacious modern chef' kitchen with large countertops and a massive island in the video. The famed duo was joined by North's bestie in the frame, the Skims founder introduced the delicious ingredients to her follower base with North and her friend helping in with the baking process. They recorded themselves making a huge mess on the kitchen counter with the flour and other ingredients, the impromptu baking session was disturbed by the presence of a spider on the kitchen wall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Exposes Blemishes and North West Looks Stylish in Eye-Makeup, Lip-Sync in New Video

North proceeded to scream and say - "There's a spider. Mom, there's a spider." Kim then rushed in with a paper towel and caught the insect. All three were seen screaming as the spider was captured. The reality star then killed the captive spider much to everyone's relief. The trio then continued to portion out the ingredients into stylish muffin tins and popped the finished product into the oven. After the summer delicacy was ready, North and Kim dusted the apple pies with powdered sugar. They then flaunted their finished product all plated up and ready to eat on camera.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevork Djansezian

However, according to the US Sun, fans don't seem to be super excited about Kim showing off her children on social media, they want the KUWTK alum to safeguard their privacy when it comes to putting out everyday details. In a recent post, Kim shared her children sleeping together in a bed, the sweet post showed her younger kids Chicago, five; Saint, seven; and Psalm, four, asleep in her bed. She captioned the photo - "The days are long but the years are short. Enjoy every second." Reddit fans were quick to rip apart the picture with comments after it was re-shared on the discussion platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian and North West Have Fun While Using ‘Aging Filter’ on TikTok: “Looked Gorgeous”

One Reddit user criticized - "Although her kids are super cute - I don’t think these photos should be shared publicly. It’s an invasion of privacy." A second Reddit fan wrote with rage - "Nah, why is she posting this? The kids are sleeping. They are in such a vulnerable position here (asleep & cannot even consent to being photographed) and she is putting it out there for millions to see. Just keep these kinds of pics to yourself, Kim. Is it really that hard?" A third Reddit user said - "I personally think it’s so violating to post pictures of people sleeping. We forget that children are also people." A fourth fan suggested - "Adorable moments. Keep it for you and your family momma." Kim is co-parenting her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West.

More from Inquisitr

North West Flaunts Her Dance Moves at Her $5 Million Idaho Lake Property With Mother Kim Kardashian

North West Zooms About On A Jet Ski In Idaho With Thrilled Mom Kim Kardashian Holding On At The Back