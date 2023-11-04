President Joe Biden's decision to not consume alcohol is a deeply personal aspect of his life. President Biden has been transparent about the reasons he chose to remain sober, revealing the deeply personal and familial aspects that influenced his decision.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

The history of alcohol-related problems in President Biden's family was one of the biggest factors in his decision to refrain from drinking. His perspective on alcohol was greatly influenced by his father, Joe Biden Sr. Joe Sr. experienced ups and downs in his finances, which helped him develop the fortitude needed to face hardship head-on.

Joe Biden Jr. acknowledged that there were "enough alcoholics in [his] family" to make him cautious about the possible risks of alcohol consumption, according to a May 7, 2020 Marie Claire article. Joe Jr. was exposed to the effects of alcohol consumption by his father, who did not suffer from alcoholism but did use it occasionally. But because alcoholism was a problem in their neighborhood, it was his mother's side of the family, the Finnegans, who suffered the most from alcohol's more dire effects.

The same report notes that Frank, Joe Biden's brother, experienced alcohol-related problems for a while before becoming a sober person. The fact that Joe Biden saw the effects of alcoholism on his own family—especially on his brother—may have had a big influence on his decision to stay sober.

The Bidens are not immune to the devastating grip of addiction. Joe Biden Jr. was involved in a car accident in 1972 that killed his wife and daughter and critically injured his two sons. Hunter Biden, his youngest son, was seriously injured in the accident. This traumatic event was just one of several trying times for the Biden family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kris Connor

Hunter Biden has spoken about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. He sought treatment in 2001 with the help of his brother Beau and has been to rehab five times, including after Beau's untimely death in 2015. Despite these difficulties, Hunter has expressed gratitude for his father's unwavering support throughout his recovery journey.

Hunter has turned to art as an outlet for his emotions during these trying times. He has stated that his artistic endeavors are "literally keeping [him] sane." President Joe Biden's sobriety distinguishes him in the political arena.

I didn't know this about Biden - it's a good thing. Why Joe Biden Doesn't Drink Alcohol https://t.co/GcaSFuQCyt — Shoff (@SJohnsdottire) April 30, 2023

It's worth noting that President Biden has this characteristic in common with his predecessor, Donald Trump. During a 2018 news conference, the former president joked about his lifelong abstinence from alcohol. Trump referred to it as one of his "only good traits," and he joked about the potential chaos if he participated, according to a WTSP report. Trump was influenced by his older brother, Fred Jr., who battled alcoholism, reported The New York Times.

