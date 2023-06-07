Taylor Swift Was Keen to Date Bradley Cooper But He Refused: "He Thinks She's Far Too Young For Him"

Radar Online exclusively reported that Taylor Swift once wanted to date The A-Team actor Bradley Cooper in the past. However, her efforts to do so were shut down by the actor himself who claimed it was an ambitious move from the singer.

The Grammy-winning singer who recently split from beloved beau Joe Alwyn, had previously expressed a keen desire to become romantically involved with her crush Bradley Cooper at 23 years old while the actor was 37 years old at the time. She even requested Jennifer Lawrence, his co-star and friend, to be her wing woman in an attempt to do so.

While the Hunger Games actress really did try to pique the interest of A Star is Born actor on Taylor's behalf, it seemed like Cooper didn't want anything to do with Swift and politely declined the offer of dating a reported serial dater. A source claimed that he thought the Love Story singer was far too young for him to be dating and it simply wasn't a choice he'd make.

"He thinks she's far too young for him and wants to date someone his own age, not 16 years younger as he's ready for something serious," said the source emphasizing Cooper's reasoning.

The source also highlighted Cooper's encounter with the Red Sparrow actress during the time she tried to talk the actor into going on a date with her friend, Swift. However, it was an awkward scenario for the Limitless actor as not only were they two co-stars from The Silver Linings Playbook but she was also a good friend of Swift's.

The source further chimed in divulsion and claimed that it was an 'ambitious move' from the You Belong With Me singer and that she should 'fixate' on someone else since Bradley Cooper was 'just not that into her'.

Taylor Swift at the time had just come out of a relationship with former One Direction band member, Harry Styles. The two had reportedly called it quits after being together for only a few months. Swift claimed that the reason for their split was that she was unable to keep up with the Sign of the Times singer sexually. Swift even dedicated the song Style to her former lover.

Both Cooper and Swift have since then moved on in their respective love lives. Swift is presently single after a split from former lover Joe Alwyn whom she dated for six years. The news of their split certainly had the fandom shaken especially since Joe helped co-write songs from her famous albums in recent years.

Cooper on the other hand, also dated several famous women including Irina Shayk before the pair split in 2019. The actor at the moment is romantically involved with Huma Abedin, a close aide to Hilary Clinton.