Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals Struggle With Depression After Divorce From Dany Garcia

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the renowned wrestler turned actor, recently opened up about his personal struggles with depression following the breakup of his first marriage. While Dwayne has previously been candid about his mental health challenges after his mother's suicide attempt when he was 15, he has now shed light on the impact of his divorce on his emotional well-being.

During an interview on the podcast The Pivot, Johnson revealed that his battles with mental health began long before his marriage ended. However, at the time, he lacked the understanding of what mental health and depression truly meant. He admitted, "I left school, but the interesting thing at the time is, I didn't know what mental health was. I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't want to be there." It took him years to identify and express his depression, which he experienced after his college football career and later, after the divorce from his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Fortunately, Johnson was able to recognize his depression during his divorce and sought support from his friends. He acknowledged the importance of opening up and talking to someone about his struggles. He stated, "If you're going through your own version of mental wellness turning into mental hell-ness, the most important thing you can do is talk to somebody."

For Johnson, acknowledging his emotional pain and developing the necessary emotional tools to navigate it made a significant difference. He emphasized the importance of addressing mental health issues openly, especially for men who often feel compelled to keep their struggles hidden.

Image Source: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre

As mentioned by Daily Mail, this isn't the first time Johnson has spoken about his past battles with depression. In a 2018 interview, he shared the trauma he experienced after his mother's suicide attempt when he was only 15 years old. Reflecting on that dark period, he revealed, "I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn't want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly." Johnson's willingness to discuss these personal struggles and their impact on his life has helped break down stigmas surrounding mental health.

Despite the difficulties he faced during his divorce, Johnson has also highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship with his ex-wife. They co-parent their daughter Simone and even run a production company together. During an interview on Good Morning America, they attributed their successful co-parenting and friendship to therapy and prioritizing what is best for everyone involved.

Johnson's journey with mental health has been marked by resilience and a commitment to promoting open dialogue. His experience serves as a reminder that seeking support and talking about mental health challenges is crucial for everyone, regardless of their background or gender. By sharing his story, Johnson has undoubtedly inspired others to break the silence and seek help when needed.

Image Source: Getty Images/Beatriz Velasco

Today, Johnson continues to make significant strides in his career, with upcoming projects such as a live-action version of Disney's "Moana" and the animated film "DC League of Super-Pets." His dedication to his craft and his ongoing advocacy for mental health contribute to his status as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

As The Rock continues to uplift and inspire others, his candidness about his struggles with depression serves as a reminder that mental health is a priority that should be addressed openly and compassionately. Through his own journey, he has become a symbol of strength, resilience, and the power of seeking support during challenging times.