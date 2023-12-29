Fans Gush Over Harry Styles Taking a Cold Swim With New Girlfriend Taylor Russell On Boxing Day

Harry Styles gave his devoted followers a post-Christmas gift on Boxing Day that had them all in awe. The pop sensation, well-known for his captivating live performances and avant-garde style choices, enjoyed a thrilling cold swim in the River Thames with Taylor Russell, his new girlfriend. The surprising spectacle started when Styles, 29, undressed to swim in the chilly waters, exposing a toned body covered with tattoos, per Mirror.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell in London. pic.twitter.com/AM6Mo7NjmS — 21 (@21metgala) December 28, 2023

Also Read: Here's An Adorable Story About How Harry Styles Once Ended Up Feeding A Fan's Pet Fish

A fan posted a photo of Styles emerging from the icy water on social media. Styles was dressed in two small trunks and a bobblecap that covered his new buzz cut. Alongside him on the jetty was Russell, the singer-songwriter's new girlfriend, looking stylish in a black unitard, matching woolen cap, and long black socks for warmth.

Twitter erupted with fans expressing their delight. "They are both serving so hard," exclaimed one fan, while another playfully praised, "My b**ch so chic idkkk." Russell's fit physique garnered admiration, with a fan enthusiastically noting, "Her body eats." The sentiment continued with another fan asserting, "Harry Styles is lucky he can breathe the same air as Taylor Russell. I need all of y’all hating to QUIET COYOTE." Fans also voiced their hopes for the couple's future, with one stating, "I need Taylor Russell and Harry Styles to be endgame."

Russell and the Late Night Talking singer started dating in the summer, and they were first connected when Russell attended Styles' Love On Tour show in Vienna, Austria, in July. The following month, during the premiere of her play The Effect at London's National Theatre, the two appeared to confirm the rumors.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Fans Wonder if Harry Styles Is the ‘Lying Traitor’ She Sings About in New Song

At one point, a source informed Page Six that photos from the star-studded event showed the couple holding hands and laughing together. “It looked like they were holding hands,” a source told Page Six at the time.

Harry Styles attends the press night of Taylor Russell's play 'The Effect' at the National Theatre in London - August 10.



📸 More pictures: https://t.co/0tvMwrk7Jk pic.twitter.com/FRYui6Y3PW — Harry Styles Photos (@styleshqphotos) December 24, 2023

Also Read: Harry Styles Paused Midway During His Concert to Convince a Fan to Dump Her Cheating Boyfriend

“Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling.” After the show, the Grammy winner even entered the Lost in Space" actress's dressing room. “They are trying to keep their romance under the radar and avoid being photographed together,” the source added.

After nearly two years of dating, the Daydreaming singer and Olivia Wilde called it quits in November 2022. Russell was once linked to her co-star on Bones and All, Timothée Chalamet.

In October, sources told Us Weekly that the relationship is serious, and the two see a future with each other. “Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” the insider explained. “Despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible.”

The insider added that Styles and Russell, both 29, love spending time together. “Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get,” the insider spilled, sharing, “Things are very serious, and Harry sees a future with Taylor.”

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote the Song 'Style' After She Started Dating Harry Styles

Harry Styles Is Smitten By New Love Taylor Russell, ‘Definitely Sees a Future’