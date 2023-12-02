When Melania Trump Stated That She Rebukes Her Husband Donald Trump's Twitter Use 'All the Time'

In her first interview as soon-to-be first lady in 2016, Melania Trump said that she gives her husband, Donald Trump, frequent advice on how to behave, but that he doesn't always take her advice. Melania discussed her husband's tendency to attack others on Twitter in an interview with CBS's Lesley Stahl for "60 Minutes." This was a subject that was quite ironic given that Trump wanted to address cyberbullying while he was in the White House.

As reported by CBS News, Melania talked about cyberbullying and said, "We need to teach them how to talk to each other, how to treat each other and, to be able to connect with each other on the right way." Melania said that "sometimes he -- it got him in trouble" when the host brought up her husband's history of insulting people on the social media site. However, she also defended him by adding, "It helped a lot as well. He had an unbelievable following." She went on to say that she would scold her spouse "all the time" if he displayed inappropriate behavior on social media.

When Stahl questioned her, "You never say to him, ‘Come on’?", Melania immediately replied, "I did." She then continued, "You know, of course, I did many times from the beginning of the campaign. Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn’t...I think he -- he hears me. But he will do what he wants to do in the end. He’s an adult. He knows the consequences. And I give him my opinion. And he could do whatever he likes with it."

She concluded, "A lot of work needs to be done. And-- it’s-- your-- stuff on your shoulders. And-- we will take care of it-- day by day. I will stay true to myself. I’m very strong tough and confident. And I will listen myself and I will do what is right and what feels to my heart."

In the aftermath of the incident in the United States Capitol, Former President Trump's account was permanently suspended by Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Despite being unable to use his go-to method of public discourse, Trump amassed 88 million followers, tweeted around 16,000 times, and left behind a trail of controversial tweets on the site.

The subject he tweeted about most often, "fake news," was a tool for discrediting facts, even many of his most popular tweets failed to cite verified sources. Currently on his Truth Social platform, former president Trump often takes to venting out his frustrations through lengthy posts aimed at his political opponents. As Trump's legal problems continue to grow, his internet speech has increasingly veered toward more extreme figures of speech since the time he left office. Though the GOP front-runner's daily thoughts still shock many, public weariness and Truth Social's pro-Trump environment have diminished their shock impact at times.

