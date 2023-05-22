'American Idol' Fans Slam Katy Perry's Finale Ensemble, Claim It Looked Like a Swimsuit

The American Idol finale is always an electrifying event, filled with remarkable talent and captivating performances. However, during the latest season finale, Katy Perry's ensemble stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Fans found themselves divided over the pop sensation's bold fashion choice, with some praising her daring approach while others expressed disappointment claiming that it resembled a swimsuit rather than a suitable outfit for live television.

Katy Perry shared the stage with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, donning a striking orange dress that featured alternate layered cutout details on the top half with a sheer skirt (barely) covering the bottom. The bottom half of the ensemble consisted of an underwear-style orange pair of shorts under a long, see-through skirt that sparkled with rhinestones. Completing her look, Perry sported a pair of sexy high-heeled strappy sandals, while her hair flowed down in voluminous curls.

While Katy Perry undoubtedly aims to make a fashion statement with her bold choices, this particular outfit failed to resonate with some American Idol fans. The social media sphere buzzed with criticism, as viewers expressed their disappointment with the ensemble. One Twitter user straightforwardly stated, "That dress is not flattering on Katy Perry!" Another sarcastically questioned, "Is she at a swim meet?"

The finale showcased the talents of the three finalists, including winner Iam Tongi, who left the judges and audience moved with his heartfelt rendition of Keith Urban's Making Memories of Us. Prior to his performance, Tongi had the opportunity to meet with Keith Urban himself, discussing his song choice and seeking advice.

Despite the criticism regarding her attire, Katy Perry's focus remained on the contestants and their final performances. As Iam Tongi took the stage with his guitar and flip-flops, he delivered a captivating performance that struck a chord with the judges. Katy Perry, visibly moved, was seen shedding tears while Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan contained their emotions more subtly.

Following Tongi's soul-stirring rendition, Perry took the opportunity to express her admiration for the contestant, as per The U.S. Sun. Through tear-filled eyes, she commended his vocal prowess, stating, "Can I just say one thing? In between you and Megan [Danielle], I had to grab a little tissue and fold it into a triangle because every time you come on and you sing, the vibration that comes out of your mouth goes through the weeds of people's hearts and it just gets to them."

The Fireworks singer emphasized the emotional connect that Tongi's performance evoked, highlighting the power of music to touch people's souls. Her heartfelt praise reflected the impact and resonance that the contestants' performances have on both the judges and the audience. As the finale progressed, Tongi took the stage for a second time, prompting another emotional response from Katy Perry.