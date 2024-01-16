When Kanye West Was Slammed For Bringing Young Daughter North to His 'Inappropriate' Birthday Party

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 12, 2023. It has since been updated.

When Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday with a lavish party it sparked a considerable amount of controversy. The event featured a practice known as nyotaimori, or body sushi, where unclothed women serve sushi off their bodies. This Japanese tradition has made its way into Western parties, but Ye's extravagant interpretation garnered a lot of attention.

Notably, Ye's 9-year-old daughter, North West, was also present at the event, raising questions about the appropriateness of such an arrangement. Nyotaimori is an ancient Japanese practice in which sushi is presented on an unclothed woman's body. In Western culture, it is often associated with bachelor parties or tourist attractions. While controversial, it has gained popularity in some circles for its shock value and unique experience. However, West's implementation of nyotaimori at his birthday party took the concept to an extreme level, drawing both criticism and fascination from the public.

Kanye West included the Japanese practice Nyotaimori at his 46th birthday party last night, which involves serving sashimi or sushi off the naked body of a woman. pic.twitter.com/c2XdnoCd9n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2023

As mentioned by Koimoi, the pictures from West's birthday celebration quickly circulated on social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from netizens. Critics argued that the practice objectifies women and perpetuates misogynistic ideals. They also questioned the sanitary aspects of serving food off of human bodies, expressing concern about potential health risks. The use of social media to capture the event also faced backlash, with many condemning the attendees for prioritizing documentation over respect for the participants and their privacy.

Kanye West filming a new video last night for his song "Off The Grid" by Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign, directed by his daughter North West. 👀🔥



pic.twitter.com/ISABSgkSkq — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 11, 2023

Netizens flooded Twitter with a range of reactions to West's party. Some users expressed their disgust, labeling the practice as problematic and disrespectful. Others called for West to seek therapy, considering the event's controversial nature. One user wrote, "He wasn't moved by the fact that North West was in attendance." Another commented, "This is misogynistic on so many levels."

Run This Town being played at Kanye’s birthday party last night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IcwdeDtqFE — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 11, 2023

Comparisons were drawn to a scene from the movie "Sex and the City" where a similar setup was featured, further fueling the discussions. Despite the controversy surrounding the party, there were glimpses of family bonding moments during the celebration. In a video, West was seen rapping while North operated the camera, capturing their interactions. West's wife, Bianca, stood nearby, supporting and observing the heartwarming scene. These instances indicate a growing connection between the family members and hint at a more private side of their lives, which is rarely seen by the public.

North West and Kanye’s new wife Bianca Censori walk together to Kanye West birthday party in Los Angeles 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bRRZrnISAi — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 11, 2023

West's 46th birthday party was an extravagant affair that captivated guests and fans alike. From the star-studded guest list to the visually stunning decor, the celebration exuded Ye's unique artistic vision and larger-than-life personality. By combining music, fashion, and immersive experiences, the event showcased Kanye's enduring legacy as an influential figure in the entertainment industry. As the celebration ended, it left attendees and fans eagerly anticipating what creative endeavors West would embark upon next.

