Kanye West Exposed Diddy’s Immoral Actions in a Video Unearthed From a Deleted Drink Champs Interview

Kanye West is known for mincing no words, apart from being a rapper. However, this time he shed light on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' immoral behavior that went unnoticed by many but the rapper. As more information emerges regarding Diddy's troubling (mis)conduct, it appears that individuals within both Hollywood and the music industry may have been aware of his pattern of sexual misconduct for quite some time.

Among those individuals is West, who reportedly attempted to disclose information about a deal Diddy made to avoid legal repercussions, although the interview containing this revelation later vanished. In a clip from West's contentious Drink Champs interview in October 2022, he claims that P Diddy is an informant who struck deals with law enforcement to avoid incarceration by leveraging blackmail against those in his circle.

"The reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal, you f*****g fed! That's why you've gotta come at me, because part of the deal for you to be able to do all that and get out of jail is that you promised that you are gonna go pull my card," West screamed in the viral video. Drink Champs decided to pull the full episode due to his offensive remarks, including the notorious anti-Semitic comments and insensitive remarks about George Floyd's death. Regrettably, this move also diverted attention away from West's remarks regarding Puff. Although the accuracy of his allegations remains in question, the unfolding revelations about Combs still expose concerning aspects.

Kanye West claimed Diddy was a Fed in resurfaced Drink Champs clippic.twitter.com/0p7dk0QkDI — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) March 27, 2024

Multiple residences linked to Diddy were raided by the Department of Homeland Security in Los Angeles and Miami. Following the raids, reports suggest Diddy fled the country aboard his private jet per TMZ. According to Marca, Prince Harry, Meek Mill, and Justin Bieber are among the notable figures whose involvement has been mentioned in the alleged offenses.

Kanye West was the first one to accuse that P Diddy is controlled by Zionists. Puff Daddy is currently on the run, and his house is being searched for sex trafficking allegations. His two sons have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/IS6qNQDQeV — Zuun (@realZuun) March 25, 2024

Meanwhile, West is on and off the media scrutiny as Bianca Censori, the rapper's spouse, is known for creating buzz with her choice of outfits. According to sources cited by OK! Magazine, within their social circle, there's a notion that the couple perceives Censori's unconventional fashion as a type of 'performance art.'

Remember when Diddy called for White men like Trump to be banished, endorsed Biden, and tried to intimidate Kanye West for wearing a White Lives Matter shirt? FILTH.



The events of the last few weeks have given me a full understanding of what Kanye meant when he said “they say… pic.twitter.com/11cmWd7jmL — MIA (@_Mama_Mia10) March 26, 2024

An insider said, "People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is." According to The Daily Mail, an insider said, "Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it– until she married Kanye. He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she has to read the nasty things that people say. He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."