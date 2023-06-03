Taylor Swift's $746 Breezy White Spring Outfit Resembles a $40 Amazon Set

Taylor Swift can never go out of style!

During her latest appearance in New York City, Taylor Swift exuded a refreshing and relaxed aura. The renowned pop star confidently strolled through Manhattan recently, clad in a breezy all-white ensemble that perfectly captured the essence of spring. True to her signature style, she accentuated her look with her iconic red lipstick. This ensemble reportedly carries a heavy price tag of $746 but fans can now adopt this look for much less.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

According to Harper Bazaar, Swift's outfit consisted of a delightful white eyelet bustier top from Ralph Lauren, paired harmoniously with a matching midi skirt, also by the same luxury brand. To complete her laid-back ensemble, she opted for strappy sandals in a sand-colored hue and carried a Mansur Gavriel shoulder bag in the shade "desert." In terms of accessories, Swift embraced a minimalist approach, adorning herself with a delicate gold necklace and sky-blue quartz earrings created by Larkspur & Hawk. Her hair was elegantly styled in a ponytail, while her makeup comprised of rosy eyeshadow, captivating black cat-eye liner, and a vibrant red lip tint.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

According to People magazine, the combined price of these items in Taylor Swift's coordinated outfit reached a substantial $746. However, for a more budget-friendly option, one can achieve a Swiftie-inspired look with a comparable two-piece set available on Amazon, all for under $45. The Merokeety Two-Piece Crop Top and Skirt Set embodies a flowing and elegant style that strikes the perfect balance between revealing and modest. Its slightly ruffled details contribute to a chic appearance, making it an effortlessly fashionable outfit choice. Additionally, it shares similarities with Taylor Swift's attire as it features a sleeveless design and comes in a pristine white color.

While the crop top may lack the specific bustier or eyelet embellishments, it boasts a flattering square neckline and a stretchy fabric that ensures a comfortable fit. This versatile piece can be effortlessly styled for various occasions, including dinner parties, cocktail hours, or casual Saturday morning breakfast meetups. On the other hand, the midi skirt is both charming and practical, featuring a drawstring waist for a customizable fit, a tiered silhouette that adds visual appeal, and the added convenience of two pockets.

Image Source: Amazon

Crafted from a blend of Tencel and modal fabric, this two-piece set is available in sizes ranging from S to XL, accommodating US sizes 4 through 18. Despite being a separate top and skirt, its overall feel closely resembles the breezy white dresses recently worn by celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Angelina Jolie, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The versatility of this set extends beyond wearing it as a coordinated outfit. People have the option to pair the crop top with another mini, midi, or maxi skirt from their wardrobe, creating unique ensembles. Similarly, the skirt can be styled with graphic T-shirts, blazers, or both, allowing for diverse and personalized fashion choices.

Swifties now have the opportunity to effortlessly don the same attire as Taylor Swift herself when attending the Eras Tour!