From Touchdowns to Tay-Tay: 5 Times Travis Kelce Has Proven He's the Ultimate Swiftie

Here Are All The Times Travis Kelce Has Proudly Proved He's An OG Swiftie At Heart

Image Source: Getty Images | Chris Unger

Travis Kelce is living the ultimate Swiftie dream. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has fully embraced life as Taylor Swift's biggest fan, taking his obsession to new heights. From trying his luck by giving Swift his number on a friendship bracelet at one of her concerts to jet-setting around the world to attend her Eras Tour shows, Kelce's dedication is unmatched. His enthusiasm has even caught Swift's attention on stage. Here are five times the NFL star proved he is a die-hard Swiftie.

1. When Kelce Revealed His Inner Swiftie at Eras Tour Concert

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Simione

When Kelce attended one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts in July 2023, he hoped to woo the pop star. Knowing the dress code, he donned the perfect ensemble. Swifties adorn sparkles and friendship bracelets, a must-have accessory at her concerts. Kelce revealed on his podcast, New Heights, that he tried to grab Swift's attention romantically through one of these bracelets. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets." He added, "I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," as per Billboard.

2. The NFL Star's Global Odyssey as Swift's Most Devoted Fan

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dustin Satloff

The NFL star embraced his role as Swift's most dedicated concert-goer. His unwavering support for the singer has taken him across continents. It spans from the vibrant streets of Buenos Aires to the shimmering skylines of Sydney and Singapore. What began as a playful attempt to catch Swift's attention during her Eras Tour blossomed into an enduring bond. Kelce's infectious enthusiasm has not gone unnoticed by Swift herself. She playfully acknowledged his presence during her Buenos Aires performance by altering the lyrics of Karma. Now that the Eras Tour is set to begin its European leg, Kelce has shared his excitement for the highly anticipated London shows.

3. Defender of Swifties, On and Off the Field

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The star tight end is a total Swiftie defender, even against his brother, Jason Kelce. During one of their New Heights podcast episodes, Jason playfully accused Swifties of voting for the Chiefs in a poll just because of Travis' connection to Swift. But Travis, unhappy with the shade being thrown, straight-up told Jason, "This is ridiculous that you're just throwing everything on the Swifties! You're ridiculous." Travis also jokingly called out Jason for blaming the Swifties whenever the Chiefs lost. Despite the brotherly banter, Jason said he immensely respects Swift's passionate fanbase. When their podcast won Podcast of the Year in 2024, they made sure to thank the Swifties for their support, with Jason saying, "We'd be remiss if we didn't thank all of the 92 percenters out there, a.k.a Swifties, who voted for us to win this award," as per E! News.

4. Travis' Total Obsession with Swift

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By MEGA

Travis is straight-up obsessed with Swift! Last year, he couldn't stop gushing about how brilliant and mind-blowing it was to be around her. Additionally, after she made history at the Grammys, Kelce asserted, "She's unbelievable, rewriting the history books herself." Total Swiftie vibes, right? Before the Super Bowl, Kelce joked that he'd have to bring home a trophy, too, to match her achievements. It's cute how much he admires her talent and success. From the looks of it, Travis hypes her up every chance he gets.

5. Kelce Plays Swift Anytime, Anywhere

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dustin Satloff

Swifties know the drill— as soon as Swift's tunes start playing, it's sing-along time! And Kelce is surely part of the crew. The NFL star is a self-proclaimed Swiftie who blasts Swift's hits any chance he gets. During an interview in April 2024, he revealed his Super Bowl playlist had the likes of Outkast and Lil Wayne but no Swift, as per Entertainment Tonight. His explanation? "That's my everyday playlist. Not just my game day." Even his buddies are known to crank up Swift's Bad Blood to try and throw him off his golf game. But as any true Swiftie would, Kelce reportedly just grooved along and nailed his swing!