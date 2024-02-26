Taylor Swift Changes 'Karma' Lyrics to Dedicate It to Travis Kelce at Sydney Concert

With the NFL season concluded, Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, found a moment in his busy schedule to join another Eras Tour performance and support his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the show at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, watching from a VIP tent as his superstar girlfriend dazzled the audience. Adding to the night's excitement, Swift took a moment during her concert to honor Travis, even incorporating a quick lyric change in her 2022 song Karma. According to Page Six, she sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."

The audience erupted in excitement as Swift referred to her beau, Travis, during her performance, as captured in a video of the moment. Travis, adorned with a wrist full of friendship bracelets, was seen engaging with the crowd and dancing throughout Swift's three-hour show. Joining him were other notable guests, including Katy Perry, Rita Ora, and Baz Luhrmann, all of whom were also honored attendees that evening, according to Billboard's report. Swift also acknowledged Travis, who was seated in the VIP section, waving and high-fiving fans, while she sang the line “That's my man" from her 2020 hit, Willow.

Following the conclusion of the concert, Travis stood offstage, eagerly anticipating Swift's emergence from backstage. As she appeared, he greeted her with a warm hug, and the couple shared a kiss, surrounded by cheering fans. This wasn't the first time Swift had included the lyric swap into her performance; she had done so previously during a show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2023, which was also the first time Travis attended the Eras Tour. Reflecting on the moment, the NFL star later shared with his brother, Jason Kelce, admitting that despite having a hint that Swift might do something special, her gesture still managed to leave him surprised.

He revealed it on the New Heights podcast. He said, “I had no clue. Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. It was like, ‘Oh, she really just said that." Furthermore, the New Heights podcaster has been accompanying the 14-time Grammy winner in Australia since Wednesday. The couple enjoyed a visit to the Sydney Zoo on Thursday, where they were seen holding hands and capturing selfies together. This outing came shortly after the 2024 Super Bowl, where Travis and his Chiefs teammates won against the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift was present at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to cheer Travis on, and following the game, the couple attended a lively afterparty to celebrate. The duo has consistently shown public support for each other ever since Swift made her initial appearance at a Chiefs game in September, shortly after they began dating last summer. As their relationship has grown more serious, both Swift and Travis have been unreserved in showing affection, even when under the scrutiny of the public eye. In a touching moment captured by an NFL microphone, the All Too Well singer confessed her love for the athlete after his team's victory over the Baltimore Ravens in January of this year.