Travis Barker’s Son Landon Trashes Dressing Room at Blink-182 Concert as People Take Cover in a Crazy Video

Landon Barker, Travis Barker's adolescent son, astonished viewers by wrecking a dressing room at a Blink-182 concert in a crazy video posted by his mother. The shocking video, captured by the Blink-182 drummer's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, shows people literally scurrying for cover, as Landon trashed the dressing room.

The first video that Shanna, 48, uploaded on her Instagram Story showed her 19-year-old son, Landon spinning about in a packed dressing room while shaking a bottle of champagne. While others in the room fled for cover and the carbonated beverage went everywhere, he was seen laughing. Cans, cups, and other debris were scattered on the floor behind him, reports The U.S. Sun.

A group of individuals could be seen hiding in a corner as the model panned the camera around. Many viewers found the video terrifying, although Shanna seemed pleased by Landon's antics. The text inlay on the video read, "I love him." Later, Shanna posted another video of herself posing next to Landon, in which the mother was seen laying a kiss on her son's cheek. He grinned at her and then made a peace sign with his hand, waving it around.

In addition, Shanna shared a picture of herself, Landon, and Landon's girlfriend Charli D'Amelio. The post's caption said, "Charli D'Amelio, it was nice meeting you in person- you're so beautiful."

The video was released only hours after Shanna's ex-husband, Travis Barker, 46, and Kourtney Kardashian announced that they are expecting their first child together. Shanna was urged by fans in comments to express her opinions on social media in the wake of the pregnancy news.

"Thoughts on the new baby?" one fan asked under a picture Shanna posted of herself in a swimsuit. Shanna shared her excitement and well wishes for the couple and replied, "Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world." The ex-Playboy Playmate even asserted that she had been aware of the shocking information for some time. She responded to another commenter who asked the same thing and said, "I've known for weeks. This is not new news to me."

In a sweet reference to the music video for Travis' band Blink-182's song All The Small Things, Kourtney revealed to the world that she was expecting a child. Kourtney, 44, and her family were photographed in the audience of the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The Lemme creator was holding a sizable sign that said, "Travis I'm pregnant," much like the placard in the music video.

When the camera cut to her, she was seen on the jumbotron, announcing their news to the world. The drummer raced off stage to join his wife in celebration.

