Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Travis Barker With 'Huge Announcement' at Blink-182 Concert in LA

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Travis Barker. The Poosh founder stunned the live audience and her drummer husband at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles with a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." Kourtney posted the exciting moment on her Instagram and in the video, the crowd is seen cheering loudly for the couple. Travis looks equally stunned as he stops the show, then walks down the stage towards his lady love to give her a kiss while welcoming the emotional and happy news.

The Hulu star's pregnancy announcement comes exactly a year after the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy. Kourtney and Travis have been trying to have a baby for quite some time now, and they recently revealed that they were "officially done with IVF." The newly married couple spoke about this painful decision during a confessional on the premiere episode of season 3 of The Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian shared that she was "exhausted with the pressures of the medical procedure."

Discussing her experience, Kourtney said, “The freezing of the eggs isn’t guaranteed. I think that that’s a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it’s a safety net and then it’s not, most of them didn’t survive the thaw and then none of them made it to an embryo.” According to Page Six, the reality star shared that she had frozen seven of her eggs when she started dating Travis Barker, but most of them “didn’t survive.”

The couple revealed that they were hoping for a miracle, with Kourtney saying, “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen. Whatever’s meant to be. Being happy is most important, and being a good parent to my kids.” During the premiere episode, Kourtney was seen discussing the issue of "family planning" with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kourtney postponed a meeting with her sister so that Kourtney and her husband can try to have a baby. “I know that I’m already late for you, but I am ovulating. If you give us five minutes to go do something really fast, we’ll be back," Kourtney said. She further added happily, “I have just been settling into life. Wife life is amazing."

As per US Magazine, during an October 2022 interview, Kourtney revealed that she wanted to focus on creating a successful marriage with Travis first before having a baby. She shared, “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married." The couple has been touring together lately with the Blink-182 band. They share five kids from their previous relationships - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, from Kourtney's relationship with ex-partner Scott Disick; and Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, from Travis' first marriage to ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

