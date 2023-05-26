Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker Have Officially 'Given Up' on IVF

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker "wish to be parents" but are "pulling the plug" on exhausting IVF treatments and are "officially done" with the medical procedure. According to Page Six, the shocking revelation came in during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians which debuted on Hulu on May 25.

In the episode, Kourtney said, “I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen. We are officially done with IVF."

The Poosh founder is reportedly exhausted with the lackluster results from IVF even after freezing seven of her eggs when she began dating Travis. She revealed that most of her eggs “didn’t survive” and not a single one “made it to an embryo.”

Speaking about the pressure to continue with in vitro fertilization, Kourtney said, “The freezing of the eggs isn’t guaranteed. I think that that’s a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it’s a safety net and then it’s not, most of them didn’t survive the thaw and then none of them made it to an embryo.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

The Kardashians star revealed that the IVF procedure has taken a heavy toll on her mental and physical health: “My health is still impacted because it’s hormones. And also mentally, it definitely took a toll. So I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

In the episode, Kourtney discusses "family planning" with her sister Khloé Kardashian. She says, “I know that I’m already late for you, but I am ovulating. If you give us five minutes to go do something really fast, we’ll be back." The Good American founder then goes on to time the couple’s intimate rendezvous, which ends up being a "record" time of 15 minutes. “I have just been settling into life. Wife life is amazing,” reveals Kourtney in the premiere episode.

According to US Magazine, Kourtney has been very open about her IVF journey so far. The Hulu personality had previously revealed, “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married." Kourtney revealed further on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, “I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how the timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, It’ll happen. We have prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”



For now, the reality star is happy being the mother of three kids: Mason, 13; Penelope, 10; and Reign, 8. Kourtney Kardashian is also the stepmother of Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, who are Travis Barker's kids from his first marriage to ex Shanna Moakler.