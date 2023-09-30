Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner would have likely been best friends if Garner hadn't married Ben Affleck, claimed the 55-year-old MCU actor. The co-actors bonded well on the sets of their 2004 romantic comedy,13 Going on 30. However, their short-lived friendship soon fizzled out, and apparently, as per Ruffalo, it may have had something to do with Affleck.

Image Source: Getty Images | Carlo Allegri

During a sit-down with Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live, the Shutter Island actor revealed, "We had a great time together." He added, "I think we would [have stayed close], but then Ben [Affleck] came on the scene, and that was the end of that." For the record, Affleck and Garner tied the knot soon the following year (in 2005) after the movie was released (in 2004).

In the 2014 episode of the show, Cohen asked Ruffalo if the pair was still in touch. The host jokingly asked, to provoke a response from the Dark Waters actor, "I heard he doesn't allow her to have male friends?" However, he just shrugged, neither accepting nor denying the "controversial" question.

Ruffalo was on the show to promote his 2013 movie Begin Again with the Pride and Prejudice actor Kiera Knightley. Around the same time, Garner received a Hollywood Walk of Fame. So it seemed both parties moved on from their pasts. It is also worth noting that Garner was happily married to Affleck at the time, and together, they welcomed three kids: 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina, and 11-year-old Samuel.

Ruffalo, on the other hand, moved on in life and married his wife Sunrise Coigney, and he, too, became a father of three: 22-year-old Keen, 18-year-old Bella Roche, and 15-year-old Odett. Co-star Knightley scrunched up her face as he refused to further comment on his 'feud' with Affleck. Although the Now You See Me actor is still going strong with wife Coigney, Affleck and Garner parted ways in 2018. Citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason, Affleck and Garner eventually got divorced. While the Gone Girl actor re-kindled his romance with ex-flame Jennifer Lopez, Garner began dating businessman John Miller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

Although it took some years, Ruffalo reunited with his co-star again for another movie, The Adam Project. At the film's premiere, Garner said, "It just felt so comforting to be back together," as reported by E! News. "It felt like we were almost in the continuation of Jenna and Matty from 13 Going on 30." Though it was unfortunate that the powerful duo shared the screen space for only one scene in the film, it is still an impactful piece and was well-received by viewers globally.

The Alias actress added, "Even though you only see us together in one scene, it's a scene that has to inform a lot of the movie." Garner continued, "And so I think that our history kind of helps give it a little more depth." As for Ruffalo, he was delighted to be reunited with his longtime buddy. He said, "It was great," adding, "We've remained friends all these years, and we sort of came back, and it was like a homecoming."

