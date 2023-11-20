Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave an amusing ‘shout-out’ to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on his podcast, New Heights, acknowledging the ongoing joke that Swift is responsible for putting him ‘on the map.’ The playful banter took place during a bonus episode of the podcast, where Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, navigated fan art that amusingly referenced Swift’s influence on the NFL star’s popularity. The fan art in question showcased Travis wearing a sweater with his face on a map of the United States, alluding to the ongoing joke that Swift made him famous by dating him. Travis, reading the shirt in the drawing, humorously acknowledged Swift's role, saying, "On the map. Putting, obviously, my face on the map… shout-out to Taylor."

As per Daily Mail, the jest originated from Swifties, who, following news of the couple's romance in September, began pranking NFL fans by claiming Swift was responsible for making Travis famous. The TikTok trend gained traction, with football enthusiasts reacting in shock and amusement to the suggestion that Travis Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was unknown until he started dating the global pop sensation. A source informed Us Weekly, “Taylor and Travis have met each other's parents so it only makes sense that they'd want their parents to meet each other as things between them are getting really serious.” The insider explained that the pair, “have a very close bond with their parents and it's really important that their families blend seamlessly, as well. It's really important to her to be there when their parents meet.”

On another note, Travis revealed on his podcast that Swift was not thrilled about having to postpone a concert due to bad weather. According to Page Six, he asserted, “She wasn't too happy about it obviously, she kind of prides herself on performing through weather or rain and things like that. But when it's unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium you gotta do what you gotta do.” Fans eagerly await the possibility of Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles game on November 20. Travis, in his podcast, hinted at the potential attendance of Cleveland Heights natives, friends who are Eagles fans, he asserted, “And then some friends who are Eagles fans and some friends who are just coming in for a Super Bowl rematch, man,” Kelce added, possibly hinting that there was still a chance of Swift stopping by.

Kelce's playful "shout-out" to Swift on his podcast not only showcases the couple's sense of humor but also highlights the seamless integration of their lives. As Swift's Eras Tour continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the charming banter between the football star and the pop sensation remains a delightful aspect of their evolving relationship.

