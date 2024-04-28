Kate Middleton Made This Unexpected Decision for Her Wedding, Leaving Everyone Stunned

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary on April 29, 2024. As per Tatler, on her wedding day in 2011, Kate wore custom Alexander McQueen as she walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey with her father, Michael Middleton, to Sir Hubert Parry's I Was Glad. Beyond her stunning attire, the Duchess of Cambridge garnered admiration for her choice of simple makeup, and this is what caught everyone's eye.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by rota/ Anwar Hussein

Unlike previous royal brides, Kate refused to hire a makeup artist and chose to do her own to achieve an au natural, dewy appearance. With a touch of pink blush and matching lipstick, she crafted the iconic subtle smokey eye and accentuated her cheekbones. Sources reported that Middleton also insisted to palace aides that she 'knows her face' best and believed no professional makeup artist could execute a flawless look quite like her.

As per The UK Mirror, Meghan Markle chose to go natural with makeup artist Daniel Martin, and the late Princess Diana worked with Barbara Daly. Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie enlisted Hannah Martin of Bobbi Brown for their respective wedding looks. Eugenie went for an English rose makeup style, while Zara opted for a natural shine enhanced by brown eyeliner and mascara.

However, as per British Vogue, Kate is said to have received special makeup instructions from London-based makeup artist Arabella Preston before her wedding. Additionally, she had a manicure from Marina Sandoval of the Jo Hansford Salon in Mayfair, which was scheduled by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, her stepmother-in-law. For her nails, Marina created a special mixture of Bourjois' no. 28 Rose Lounge with Essie's 423 Allure to give the Duchess-to-be the off-white bridal tint she desired.

Middleton also underwent an oxygen facial by Karin Herzog, and senior stylist James Pryce of the Richard Ward salon styled her hair. As per Brides, makeup artist Michelle Schultz, founder of Willow House Beauty, stated, “She looks special but still like herself. She enhanced her features rather than covering them up. Her skin looks perfect without being overdone. Her cheeks look naturally flushed with a pop of pink. Her eyebrows are defined— as well as her eyes— which make this natural look stand out.”

“Catherine was very involved in her chosen style and the bridal look was based on her own personal preference,” hairstylist Ward told People, “It was really a matter of getting a fine balance of feeling natural but also reflecting the occasion.” Ward stated that he created three 'mood boards' for the then-bride-to-be. Princess Kate's final look was called a 'demi-chignon', which the salon defined as “an up-do style which combines a classic bridal look with a regal, couture finish.” “Her look had to obviously be kept totally confidential,” Ward added.