Internet Brutally Trolls Kris Jenner's Viral No-Makeup Look, Compares Her to Grim Reaper

Over the weekend, Kris Jenner attended one of Saint West's basketball games in Los Angeles, California, acting as a devoted grandmother to the eight-year-old. The 'momager' was seen sporting a burgundy sweatsuit, brown boots, sunglasses, and a snakeskin Birkin bag in addition to her gorgeous brown fur coat. Chicago West, Jenner's five-year-old granddaughter, and Kim Kardashian joined her for the evening. However, critics were quick to notice her sans makeup style and pointed out how ‘terrifying’ her real face looked in the unedited photos.

As per The U.S. Sun, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family received severe backlash on Reddit when fans uploaded the latest snaps on a popular Kardashian forum. "The Grim Kreeper," one harsh fan wrote while comparing her to the mythological angel of death, the Grim Reaper. Another fan commented: "Kris unfiltered is terrifying." A third fan expressed shock while saying, "She’s actually so scary, omg." "It’s giving Yoda," a fourth said. "This is hilarious," mocked a fifth fan. A sixth fan noticed that Jenner was sporting a winter outfit very similar to the one Kim had worn a few weeks ago: "[Kris'] outfit was better."

Earlier last week, Kris was spotted with Kylie attending the premiere of Wonka in LA. The beauty mogul shared an adorable snap of the glamorous moment on Instagram with the caption, "Mommy nights are the best nights." While her daughter wore all-black, Kris sported a silky burgundy jacket and similar-colored hanging earrings. With her hair in its typical short, tousled manner and her eyes obscured beneath shades, The Kardashians stars pouted at the camera. Online enthusiasts, however, drew attention to Kris' "sunken" appearance.

One fan slammed: "Kris has a**hole lips, lip filler mustache, and sunken cheeks, Jesus God." A second fan commented, "Kris is really looking bad these days. All the surgery is starting to implode." "I hate the f**king fish lips. Didn't think anyone could look worse than Kylie, but her mother looks worse. She is too old for this look," blasted a third fan. As per The U.S. Sun reports, while openly admitting to having a facelift, boob job, and Botox injections, Kris had previously denied getting a nose job. Plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich analyzed the KUWTK alum's facial features and concluded that “Kris has not had any surgery for a long time," he said. "She has had a lot of filler dissolved because the volume change showing recently is tremendous. Now there is draping on her jowl."

He continued, "Most people only have one facelift in their life," he said. "If you have had all these surgeries by the time you hit 70, then usually you just do maintenance, such as lasers and injectables. Westreich concluded, "Kris might have to fix the draping with another facelift if it gets worse."

