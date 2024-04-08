Fans Are Comparing Noah Cyrus' Risqué Dressing Style With Bianca Censori

By embracing her passion for provocative clothing in public, Noah Cyrus is redefining her sense of style, like Bianca Censori. She has been drawing attention to her new appearance since revealing her makeover in the previous year. For instance, fans of American Idol also complained that the July songstress didn't resemble herself when she made an appearance as a guest mentor in April 2023. Cyrus later wore an all-black outfit during the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show while touring Paris Fashion Week. It was obvious that the Again songstress was braless from the sheerness of the ensemble.

Noah Cyrus’ wildest fashion moments: From Paris Fashion Week to the Grammys pic.twitter.com/uFYIGDpIwr — Kingdom Ent Media Film (@ent_film) April 7, 2024

As per The US Sun, Cyrus revealed her goth phase by debuting dark aesthetic styles on her Instagram page last year. Her long, sleeveless black dress hung past her feet in an image. She began the year by posing as a muse for Prototypes in an outfit consisting of a matching top and pants. The top part included long sleeves and repeated references to the label, cutting above her waist. The racy outfit exposed her derrière and appeared as though someone had cut the top of her pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus)

In November, the Make Me songstress was spotted in the middle of the night, nude, posing and racing across a forested area. Cyrus covered her modesty with bare hands while partly exposing her chest and midsection and sporting only a ruffled blue thong. As such, fans expressed their concerns about Cyrus's almost-naked appearance in a Reddit discussion thread, where they also highlighted the Censori parallels. Both the famed personalities have gone completely nude under a plastic sheet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus)

"Miley Cyrus sister (is) dressed like Kanye’s wife," one fan wrote, starting the discussion. "What is going on with the world?" a second fan responded, as a third fan slammed, "These people are gross try-hards." "I never thought I was a prude, but I am pretty tired of seeing everyone’s full-on breasts all the time in fashion," a fourth fan lamented. "It’s sad the crap some of these ppl will do just so someone notices them," a fifth fan commented. (Noah) is going to keep doing stuff like this bc literally nobody cares about her or what she is doing, and she lives in her sister’s shadow."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marc Piasecki

Meanwhile, her family scandal doesn't seem to die down. Startling allegations have been made against the whole Cyrus family, claiming that the Young & Sad songstress' mother Tish 'stole' her current husband, Dominic Purcell, from her daughter. A source came up to claim that the younger Cyrus was actually dating Purcell. "Tish started chasing Purcell when he was [seeing] Noah," an insider told The US Magazine. In addition, the close source added that Tish knew the circumstances before choosing to go after him. “The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the source added. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”