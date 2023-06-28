Noah Cyrus Looks Unrecognizable with White Lashes and Bleached Brows at Paris Fashion Week

Noah Cyrus is grabbing attention at the Paris Fashion Week. The 23-year-old songstress debuted an unrecognizable look at the Burc Akyol show on Tuesday.

The "July" singer flaunted bleached brows and lashes and displayed a full pout while posing for the paparazzi. It appeared that Cyrus had coated her lashes with white mascara and lined her eyes with pale shadow. She styled her long dark hair in a low messy bun with loose beachy wave strands framing her face. Her hair complemented the eccentric Victorian-inspired gothic outfit; she wore a black plunging neckline bodysuit tucked into a voluminous green maxi skirt.

However, this is not the first time the "Young & Sad" singer has shown off her unconventional looks. Her love for 'naked brow' was seen during the Miss Sohee Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in January. According to The US Sun, Cyrus was spotted wearing a figure-hugging embellished strapless gown with an elegant sweetheart neckline.

She had left her long hair loose over her shoulders and wore minimal makeup. Fans were quick to notice the changes in the features and gave mixed reactions to her browless and plumper lips. Some even speculated that she had gone under the knife.

"Love this look," one admirer wrote. Another fan joked, "I thought this was Madonna." Some fans inquired, "Is that Marilyn Manson?" Another wrote, "Why does she look like Lady Gaga had a baby with Marilyn Manson?" Someone else added, "This French era is servinggggg." Another commenter wondered, "I'm sorry but why u shave ur eyebrows?" Some fans urged her to her original look. One said, "Noah please dye your eyebrows back."

The 'bleached brows' fashion was earlier donned by her elder sister, Miley Cyrus, in 2013. According to USA Today, the "Wrecking Ball" singer debuted platinum blond eyebrows in Los Angeles when she partied with Miranda Kerr and Lily Allen.

Fashion photographer Mert Alas caught the moment and posted it on Instagram. The picture showcased Miley posing with the former Victoria's Secret supermodel. The shot was later reposted by Kerr with the caption "Shot by the master @mertalas with the gorgeous @mileycyrus." The "Flowers" singer too had reposted the photo. The look had gone viral and fans were shocked to notice the sudden change then.

Similarly, Noah has been baffling her fans with her drastic and dramatic facial features. Concerned fans tweeted after seeing her shocking transformation on "American Idol" in April. One fan tweeted, "What is Noah wearing and what did she do to her face? She's young! She shouldn't be anywhere near filler! Leave that to Madonna!" A second added, "Has Noah Cyrus done some work? Because something looks very off in her face." A third fan compared her to the Icelandic singer Bjork. Another surprised viewer asked: "Where are Noah Cyrus' eyebrows?"

Noah recently spoke about dealing with severe depression. According to Good Morning America, she said that she wouldn't be alive to see her 20th birthday. "At 18 I didn’t think I was going to be here for a 20th birthday soon to be 21. I was so sad, so hurt, and so scared." She offered support to her fans facing the same situation by saying, "Every day works when it comes to your mental health and personal battles," noting that not every day will be "hell" or "perfect."

