Palace Rejects Allegations That Kate Middleton Had a Near Death Experience and Was In Coma

Journalist Concha Calleja incorrectly said on the well-known Spanish news show Fiesta that Princess Kate, 42, was in a coma as a result of problems after the Princess of Wales had stomach surgery in January, according to The Times. Following the procedure, Calleja said that Kate's life "was in great danger" and that medical professionals had to rescue her. The Palace disputes Calleja's claim that she "spoke to an aide from the royal household in a completely off-the-record manner."

Calleja reported, "The doctors had to make drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose. The decision was to put her in an induced coma." The journalist also added, "They had to intubate her, there were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well. The concern in the royal household was palpable. It was about saving her life." A Buckingham Palace source told the Times on Thursday, "It’s total nonsense. No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case."

On January 17, Kensington Palace said that the Princess of Wales had a "planned abdominal surgery" the day before at The London Clinic. Her diagnosis, which remained undisclosed, is recognized to be noncancerous. Princess Kate arrived back home in Windsor on Monday, where she will continue her recuperation, after her 13-day stay at The London Clinic. According to the palace, she won't be expected back on royal duties until after Easter.

As reported by People, her team stated in the formal statement that was made public on Wednesday, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private." Christmas was the last time Middleton appeared in public. The yearly stroll to the church by the Royal Family was attended by the Princess of Wales and her family.

Prince William's wife has "returned home to Windsor," a Kensington Palace spokesman stated, adding she is "making good progress" in her recuperation. As per Radar Online, the spokesperson said, "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress. The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received." Last month, King Charles had surgery as well in order to correct an enlarged prostate. Charles was discharged from the hospital on January 29 and was photographed leaving via the front door, while Kate left quietly by her request for seclusion.