Doctors Suggest WWE 'Superstar' Billy Graham Be Removed From Life Support but His Wife Resists

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of drug abuse that some readers may find distressing.

WWE 'Superstar' Billy Graham is supposedly going to be taken off life support as recommended by doctors, however, his wife Valerie Coleman strongly opposes it, reports CBS News.

The former wrestler is currently engaged in a battle for his life due to his worsened medical condition. His wife Valerie Coleman reportedly released a statement according to a Facebook page dedicated to Billy Graham pleading for prayers from his fan base and family. "The Doctors want to remove him from life support tonight, I refused. He's a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn't. God is our hope," she concluded in the caption of her post emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Comments from fans wishing the former wrestler love, good health, and a speedy recovery poured in almost instantly. The post on his account featured a monochrome throwback picture of the lovely couple smiling in blissful matrimony.

Image Source: GoFundMe

The family has also started a GoFundMe Page to gather funding for his speedy recovery. Although his beloved wife is working regularly as much as she possibly can, the medical bills are regularly piling up due to the rising cost of the treatment. The page has received a total of $18,000 through the donations that have been made. They need a total of $50,000 to clear all medical bills.

The page even features a picture of the once hunky-dory and buff bodybuilder and fighter reduced to a now very fragile Graham aiming to bounce back in a hospital gown; a glimpse of his wife seemed to reflect on the window pane across as she appears to be the one who clicked the picture.

Another post on the same page featured a heartwarming father-son moment with Billy and his son Joey in the hospital. The caption of the post entailed the present scenario and ordeal of the situation that followed due to a reported Osteomyelitis infection that has spread in several portions of his head region. This deadly infection has caused extreme weakness in Graham as he has to be on strong antibiotics three times a day. The post also explains several other details regarding the financial situation including a plea and prayers for the same.

Graham has had his fair share of struggles when it comes to being in poor health. With complications and dilemmas such as kidney, heart and lung problems, he battled it all with a smile even though the issue caused him to lose a dangerous amount of weight. Before present medical complications, the former wrestler suffered from a history of drug abuse that had terrible repercussions leading him to ultimately undergo a liver transplant back in 2002.