Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Curvy Body In Bikini

American model Stassie Karanikolaou has been spicing things up on Instagram since the weather started warming up. She posted a series of pictures from her Spring break vacation showing her hourglass figure in swimwear and cropped tops. Stassie is also back to vlogging about her daily activities after months of neglecting her YouTube channel. She'd complained about not having enough time for herself, but she finally got some time back at the end of the fashion weeks about two months ago.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.

Showing Off Her Tattoos And Curves

Stassie Karanikolaou in red dress
Shutterstock | 487966

Stassie showed off her curvy figure in a yellow and white floral print bikini with a bandeau string top and matching V-shaped bottoms. Her bandeau top had a drawstring opening in the center, revealing her cleavage. She got a shiny tan from the sun's rays which also tinted her shiny brown hair a nice auburn shade. Stassie painted her false nails in a matching yellow and white floral print and flaunted her tattoos - a butterfly on her elbow and some writings across her collarbone and right hip.

Ready For The Summer

Stassie's swimwear embodies the Spring season as her blue butterfly piece matched the blooming flowers in her background. The bikini top had a bright red V-cut top which teased a hint of her cleavage, while the string bottom formed a butterfly print mixing blue and red seamlessly. She threw her head back to soak in the rays in one slide and displayed her side tattoo slightly above her ribcage.

Increasing Her Modeling Repertoire

Stassie continues her modeling career and has landed major gigs, propelling her to the top and cementing her as one of the budding names in the industry. She shot a campaign for Miche's underwear wearing an ivory set, snagging her curvy figure. The gold body chain she wore also accentuated her figure and highlighted her outfit.

Modeling For Playboy And More Vlogs

The model landed an inset on Playboy Magazine, adding to her impressive repertoire of projects. She went topless for the shoot serving up old Hollywood sultriness in the black and white filter. Stassie wore lave underwear with matching opera gloves and a bold hairpiece sprucing up her look.

She promised more to come and gave her followers a hint by uploading two new back-to-back vlogs. One video shows her time in Milan for Fashion Week, and the other shows her Paris Fashion Week Vlog.

