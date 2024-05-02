Donald Trump Recalls How Melania Trump Responded to Claims of Him Arranging a ‘Golden Showers’ Show

As the upcoming Presidential Elections for 2024 loom, the contenders are in full swing to secure a fair shot at getting elected as Head of The State. Each candidate is campaigning with full vigor, passion, and confidence to also earn a standing from the general public who will ultimately pick a single candidate next year. One such candidate from the Republicans is Donald Trump; who has been kept busy with legal matters.

Recently, the former President paid a visit to Fort Dodge, Iowa as a part of his campaign. During his address to the multitude gathered, he addressed the ‘Golden Shower’ allegations and recollected his wife Melania Trump’s reaction.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boxer

According to The Daily Mail UK, several years since Buzzfeed released the highly controversial Dossier in 2017 which was reportedly compiled by a former British Spy, Christopher Steele; alleged Trump to have engaged in rather unorthodox circumstances.

This included filming prostitutes as they urinated on Trump. Until today, there is no significant evidence that such a tape is in existence as it was never procured. While discussing the topic Trump refers to the specific content of the dossier and said: “He was with four hookers. Do you think that was good that night? To go up and tell my wife, ‘It is not true darling. I love you very much. It’s not true!”

As per The Cut, the Dossier referred to the entire act as a ‘Golden Shower’ and hence it became infamously known by the label. Nevertheless, Trump went on to highlight his wife’s response when he decided to have a conversation about it. He recalled his wife’s defense on the matter and claimed that she “didn’t believe” the part about the ‘Golden Shower’. He noted Melania’s response, “He’s a germaphobe, he’s not into that. He is not into golden showers, as they say, they call it. He’s not.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Furthermore, Trump added that at the time he was very concerned and nervous about the kind of strain such a news would result on his marriage. He said in a possibly worried manner, “I don’t like that idea. I thought that would be a big problem. I was going to have a rough night.”

Regardless, he appeared genuinely thankful for the way Melania handled the situation and praised her for the same. The former President said, “She was very good on. She said, ‘You’re okay on that one.” Lastly, he added that the allegations that arose from the famed dossier were a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time” which were against his favor.

This aforementioned file was named the ‘Steele Dossier’ - named after the spy who found it and produced it. It alleges that the former President was “compromised” by a Russian Security service known as the FSB. Furthermore, it alleges that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “supported and directed” a mission to “cultivate” Trump to remain a Presidential candidate for a whole of five years. Until this date, Trump has strongly denied the contents of the dossier with the truth of the matter still out there waiting to be discovered.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 20, 2023. It has since been updated.