Here's How 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Reacted to Donald Trump's "Farting" Inside the Courtroom

The View host Sunny Hostin took a jab at the 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump for letting not one but several rips in court. Apparently, the former president has reportedly been flatulent throughout his ongoing Hush Money trial, and the lawyer ripped the 'gassy don' on ABC's daytime talk show.

"I am so shocked that the Republican party has a nominee who is a former one-term, twice-impeached, indicted-with-88 criminal-charges, and found-liable-for-sexual abuse [candidate]," blasted Hostin on the episode aired on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, per Entertainment Weekly.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked under the Trump administration as former White House Director of Strategic Communications, interjected, "He's tied with Joe Biden — it makes no sense," when Hostin lamented she's "so shocked that that's all the Republican party had to offer" for the upcoming United States elections in November.

She continued, "I do think people are paying attention to the fact that he's been fined $9,000 for violating a gag order, that he's just losing it. He's farting up a storm in the courtroom. Everyone's writing about that. He's probably just horrified about that. He's sitting there falling asleep. He's now Sleepy Don. There's no Sleepy Joe anymore."

While moderator and comedian Joy Behar joked, "They need to get him some Imodium," Sara Haines called Trump "crazy" but noted that his quiet demeanor during the Hush Money trial could actually favor him in the general elections and he may come across as a serious candidate, an image contradictory to his rather eccentric reputation. But Hostin dismissed Haines' observation and argued, "But he's sitting in a courtroom farting."

The co-founder of MeidasTouch, Ben Meiselas, confirmed the former president has been passing several rips in the court, "Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom" and that it's "very stinky around him," per OK! Magazine. "I'm hearing it from actual credible people that as he's kind of falling asleep. He's actually passing gas and that his lawyers are really struggling with the smell."

The 77-year-old has been doing lots of weird antics in the court lately, however, the farting debate could have been incomplete without Jimmy Kimmel's hilarious remarks. The late-night host quipped, "Just when you think the insano-meter has topped out, Donald Trump adds farting to his list of atrocities."

"I mean, we are in uncharted territory," the comedian continued. "We don't know for sure that Trump was the one farting. It would not be right for me to state that he was. I cannot in good conscience report that Trump was pumping gas like a Barstow Texaco, but I can report, to borrow a phrase he likes to use when spreading rumors, 'many people were saying Trump was farting in court.'"

The Hush Money train that began on April 15, 2024, has charged the Republican front-runner with 34 felony counts, including falsifying financial records for hiding the "hush payment" (of $130,000) to adult star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence so she doesn't speak up about his alleged sexual affair that happened in 2006 before the 2016 elections.