New York Yankees Vs Tampa Bay Rays [May 26] - MLB Picks And Predictions

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the best teams in all of baseball to start the season as they're going to be coming into this one in second place of the American League East with a 26-17 record. The Rays are hoping that they can take a few games from the Yankees and shorten the gap between the two.

With Ryan Yarbrough on the mound here for Tampa Bay, they have to feel somewhat confident about winning this ball game. He's held hitters in the New York Yankees lineup to just say .239 batting average and hitters in the Yankees lineup have only had an 84.8 mph exit velocity.