The scorching-hot New York Yankees are set to take on the second-place Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at 7:10 EST. This game is going to be played at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay and is going to be the first game of a four-game series.
New York Yankees Vs Tampa Bay Rays [May 26] - MLB Picks And Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview
The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the best teams in all of baseball to start the season as they're going to be coming into this one in second place of the American League East with a 26-17 record. The Rays are hoping that they can take a few games from the Yankees and shorten the gap between the two.
With Ryan Yarbrough on the mound here for Tampa Bay, they have to feel somewhat confident about winning this ball game. He's held hitters in the New York Yankees lineup to just say .239 batting average and hitters in the Yankees lineup have only had an 84.8 mph exit velocity.
New York Yankees Preview
These games are going to be the biggest of the year for the New York Yankees because they've had seasons in the past where they've struggled against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees are currently in first place in the American League East, but the season is still young and they realize that they have to continue taking care of business if they want to get where they want to be at the end of the year.
Nestor Cortes is going to get the start here and that's great news for the Yankees. He's held hitters in the Tampa Bay Rays lineup Tuesday to a .250 batting average. He's been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball to start the season. Cortes is going to be coming into this one with a 3-1 record, a 1.80 ERA, and a 0.89 WHIP.
Who Will Win The Series?
It's going to be difficult to say who's going to win this series. The New York Yankees have been one of the hottest teams in all of baseball to start the season, but Tampa Bay just knows how to win ballgames. It wouldn't be surprising if either side wins this one. With it being in Tampa Bay, it's possible that the Rays win the series.
Best Bet For This Game
The best bet for this game is going to be taking the New York Yankees to win outright at -115 on the Moneyline. Because Nestor Cortes is going to get the start for the Yankees, let's ride with them to win this one outright.