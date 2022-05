Landry is joining a Saints team entering a new era in their history. Last year was their first season without future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees since he joined them in 2006.

This season will be the team's first season without long-time head coach Sean Payton, as the 58-year-old coach stepped away from the team this offseason.

The Saints are now led by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Dennis Allen and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Allen, who was the Saints' defensive coordinator, served as head coach for one game last year. He beat the Buccaneers 9-0.