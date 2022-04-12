Jennifer Anniston Flaunts Flat Tummy

Jennifer Aniston is Hollywood royalty.

The Emmy Award-winning actress has captured everyone's attention for years because of her flawless complexion and toned physique. However, there's an extensive diet and workout regimen that help Jennifer stay so fit.

Jennifer has opened up about the secrets behind her obviously successful diet in the past. For Jennifer, it's not what you eat; it's when you eat. As far as her exercise habits are concerned, it's a varied workout routine that often rotates.

