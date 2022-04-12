Jennifer Anniston Flaunts Flat Tummy

Getty | Steve Granitz

Entertainment
Bryce Cameron

Jennifer Aniston is Hollywood royalty.

The Emmy Award-winning actress has captured everyone's attention for years because of her flawless complexion and toned physique. However, there's an extensive diet and workout regimen that help Jennifer stay so fit.

Jennifer has opened up about the secrets behind her obviously successful diet in the past. For Jennifer, it's not what you eat; it's when you eat. As far as her exercise habits are concerned, it's a varied workout routine that often rotates.

Please continue reading to know how the Golden Globe-winning actress keeps her tummy fit and flat. 

The Latest

NFL News: Josh McDaniels Says Bill Belichick Can Coach Patriots Until He's 80

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Sinks To Lowest Point In New CBS Poll

Joanna Gaines Gushes Over Chip Love Story On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses 'Fake' Marriage To Travis Barker On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Shows Elbow Injury Progress

Jennifer Loves Intermittent Fasting

Shutterstock | 673594

The key to Jennifer's flat tummy lies within her intermittent fasting schedule. Jennifer subscribes to the belief that it matters more when you consume food than the quantity of food eaten.

Jennifer follows a schedule of intermittent fasting, which only allows her to eat at specific times during the day. To maintain her flat tummy, Jennifer holds off on any food intake until after 10 am. For 16 hours out of the day, Jennifer is without food in an effort to keep her tummy flat and her body toned and defined.

Jennifer typically only allows herself to eat during a fixed period of eight hours throughout the day. Any period outside of that breaks her set rules of intermittent fasting.

Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Jennifer's Balanced Diet

Wikimedia | User-duck

Even though Jennifer's food intake is limited to an eight-hour window, she makes sure it's a balanced diet.

Jennifer's favorite foods come in the form of "good" fats. Avocados, salmon, and fish oil all make the cut for Jennifer's balanced diet preferences. In addition to the focus on healthy fats, Jennifer loves bright greens, proteins, and healthy carbs. All of these come together to form the diet plan that keeps her tummy in tip-top shape.

Alexandra Daddario Unzipped In Swimsuit Showoff

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Jennifer's Varied Workout Routine

Giphy |

Jennifer's workout regimen takes bits and pieces from many forms of exercise to form a cohesive plan. From boxing to yoga, Jennifer proves she's willing to mix it up to keep her flat tummy in check.

In 2017 Jennifer discovered a love of boxing and never looked back. She incorporates the contact sport into her routine to release aggression and emotional catharsis.

Jennifer's love of yoga dates back to her days on the hit sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.". What makes Jennifer's use of yoga unique is incorporating cardio into the exercise to lose weight. Whatever she's doing works wonders because her tummy is as flat as it's ever been.

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Braless Minidress

WWE Becky Lynch In Bikini Flaunts Taut Backside

Surfer Kassia Meador Shows Off Tattoos In Bikini

Selena Gomez Spreads Legs In Skintight Balenciaga

Demi Rose In Bikini Shows Off 'Innocence'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.