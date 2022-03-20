Venezuelan bodybuilder/model Michelle Lewin, 36, shared a new glute and leg workout routine with her 14.7 million Instagram followers wearing a revealing bikini last week. Although she started her career as a model in her home country, Michelle now lives in South Florida and owns a worldwide fitness business with her husband, Jimmy. Her ability to maintain a shredded body that's still feminine earned her a cult-like following worldwide.
Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin Works Glutes In Bikini
Working Out Her Glutes And Legs
Michelle looked phenomenal in a green two-piece bathing suit consisting of high-rise thongs and a deep-V underwire x-back top. She packs her highlighted black (and white) hair into a high bun as she gets into the nitty-gritty of the workout. Michelle uses pull-up equipment for standing crunches and a slider for lunges as she works her thighs, glutes, and legs in a lower-body workout.
After a sweaty session, the fitness influencer makes for a dive into her home pool but cuts off the video. She wrote in her caption that the whole workout is available on her business page, and more programs would go up on Amazon soon.
No Off Days
Even on holidays, Michelle gets her exercise done because there's no room for slacking. Her husband, Jimmy, is her trainer and manager, and he ensures he gets all her angles right. He's also her biggest cheerleader and jokes about her Hammock marks while cheering her on during her routine.
Jimmy zooms the camera into her body freckles which have become a significant part of her journey today even though it disqualified her many jobs in the early days of her career.
Michelle Celebrates 36
Michelle celebrated her 36th year with her family and pet animals, thanking God for their support and love. The model shared a back view of herself wearing a green bikini with her platinum blonde hair let down in bouncy curls to her back as she lifts her hands in meditation. She takes in the serene view of the vast sea ahead of her flanked y rocks and vegetation and expresses awe at the beauty of nature.
Jimmy And Michelle
Since they met in 2008, Jimmy and Michelle have been inseparable so much, so they married two years later! Her relationship with her husband changed her life because he became her trainer and helped her achieve a balanced body that made magazines come back calling after rejecting her years before.
Michelle has since been featured on the cover of Playboy magazine and other fitness-centered publications. However, she maintains her resolve not to pose nude even though she doesn't mind wearing the most scant-clad bathing suit.