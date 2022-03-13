Sofia Vergara In Bikini Turns Heads With Old And New Photos

Sofia Vergara is a Colombian-American actress, model, and TV host. She rose to fame in the late 1990s after co-hosting two Univision television shows. Since then, Sofia has enjoyed more fame and was the highest-paid actress on American television from 2013 to 2020.

Besides having a successful career, Sofia is one Hollywood star who promotes body-positive image campaigns and shuns critics and body shamers. The talented actress is always happy to show off her gorgeous body on social media and has done that multiple times.

Sofia loves having fun in bikinis and flaunts her body whenever she does so. Read on to see her sculpted body clad in different types of bikinis.