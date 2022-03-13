Sofia Vergara In Bikini Turns Heads With Old And New Photos

Sofia Vergara is a Colombian-American actress, model, and TV host. She rose to fame in the late 1990s after co-hosting two Univision television shows. Since then, Sofia has enjoyed more fame and was the highest-paid actress on American television from 2013 to 2020. 

Besides having a successful career, Sofia is one Hollywood star who promotes body-positive image campaigns and shuns critics and body shamers. The talented actress is always happy to show off her gorgeous body on social media and has done that multiple times.

 

Sofia loves having fun in bikinis and flaunts her body whenever she does so. Read on to see her sculpted body clad in different types of bikinis

Stunning Bikini Selfie 

Sofia let the world know just how beautiful and sexy she is when she let out a jaw-dropping mirror selfie photo on her Instagram page.

She was clad in a bright pink two-piece string bikini in the photo, displaying her sculpted abs and cleavages. Her blonde locks were loose and flowing while she held her phone and posed. She captioned the post, "Ready pal weekend!!👙👙👙#outdoorsonly😷."

'You Don't Look like You're 49'

Sofia's fans were stunned by the selfie she shared and could not keep themselves from gushing about her in the post's comment section. Many of those who commented could hardly believe she is 49 and expressed their love for her.

"Looking hot😘😘😘😘😘," commented one of her followers. 

"You are stunningly beautiful. You don't look like you're 49, more like 21," said another fan. 

Another fan gushed, "Wow just wow🤩." 

A Black String Two-piece Never Looked Better 

Recently, Sofia posted a throwback photo of herself in a black two-piece string bikini. She let her blonde hair rest on her shoulders and flaunted her abs, thighs, and cleavage. Her fans left sweet comments and expressed love for the picture.

Back To The '90s

Sofia took her followers back to the nineties when she posted a stunning bikini photo of herself from way back. She captioned the post, "#tbt Miami the 90s🌴🌴🌴."

The Hollywood diva was clad in a golden two-piece bikini in the snapshot. She posed, kneeling stylishly at the edge of a pool. Her toned body was put in full display, and her hair sat pretty on her back and shoulder.

Sofia Loves Throwbacks

Sofia loves reminiscing about her past, as she has posted multiple throwback snaps on social media. On December 16, 2021, the mother-of-one took to her Instagram to share another throwback photo of herself in a black two-piece bikini that showed her sitting on a chair.

She posed on the chair with her face up and let down her brown tresses. She wore black strap heels and accessorized her wrist with silver and gold bangles.

As usual, her fans raved in the comment section. They loved that Sofia keeps serving them hot photos of her from her past and present and can't wait to see more of her snaps in the future.

