Chanel West Coast In Bikini Arches Her Back For The Gram

Getty | Kevin Winter

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

TV star Chanel West Coast put her enthralling figure on display in one of her social media updates. The star looked pretty as a picture flaunting her fit shape in a bikini. Of course, it was hot out there at her location, but the sun got nothing on Chanel's sizzling figure as she sunbathed. Here's Chanel's afternoon glam and summer body on display.

The Latest

Versace Unveils La Medusa Mini Tote With Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, And More

Why Sofia Vergara And Reese Witherspoon Are One Of Hollywood's Best Buddies

WWE News: Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch Named Most Trolled Female Athletes

Hailey Bieber Looks Like A Doll In Bikini Top

Super Model Elle Macpherson In Swimsuit Opens Up On Beauty Routine

Some Miami Degrees

Shutterstock | 842245

The "Ridiculousness" star was out there in Miami, getting her fill of the summer and loving her best life. Chanel stripped down to a velvet blush pink bikini. The top part of her wear was styled as a bandeau with a knot at the back. The front part of the bikini bore a round cut-out sewn around a ring to reveal parts of her cleavage. The stringy bikini bottoms left Chanel's curvy butt and wide hips on display. The reality star's voguish look included a matching velvet bucket hat while rocking large sunshades to protect her eyes.

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

By Geri Green

Posing Up A Storm

Shutterstock | 564025

The TV personality shared three snapshots displaying her stunning looks. In the first photo, Chanel turned her back to the camera as she stood at the edge of the vast pool. She expertly arched her back and trusted her hip forward to accentuate her derrière. The rapper raised her head while peering into the sun to let the rays dance on her face. The following slide was even more captivating. Chanel immersed her body into the pool while staying close to the edge and the flight of stairs. She once again arched her back while posing for the sexy snapshot. She captioned:

"It's summer all year in Miami. Which pic you like best 1-3? I couldn't decide."

Eileen Gu Shows Offers Rear View In Bikini

Miley Cyrus Braless In Roberto Cavalli Goes Wild Child

Keeping Her Bod Fit

Shutterstock | 2914948

Amid the pandemic, Chanel was sure to put in the work concerning keeping in shape. The star told Flaunt that she had a personal trainer, but she had to take things into her own hands when the pandemic struck. Chanel created a Barbie-like gym for herself, which she described as" cute," but the workout sessions were nothing close to rosy. The star added that she also made her workout gears appealing to keep her interest up. Chanel knows several effective home workouts, which she often shared on her YouTube page. The star who recently dropped her first NFT added that she worked out as much as possible, keeping it three times a week. 

Chanel is Mindful Of Her Mental Health

Shutterstock | 564025

When the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic in 2020, Chanel West Coast struggled with her mental health. She shared that at a point during the lockdown, she felt like she was "going crazy." The 33-year-old stated it had to do with how she was cooped up at home and receiving several "conspiracy stuff." However, when Chanel decided she would no longer be disturbed by her mental health, she took up meditation, which changed her life. The "Now You Know" crooner stated that "everyone" needed a form of mediation "to mentally decompress."

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Undresses At The Beach

Demi Rose Takes Off Bikini In Tropical Shower

Jennifer Aniston Topless Says 'Ok Humidity'

Rebel Wilson Clocks 2 Million Views In Swimsuit

Bella Thorne Lounges Around In Lace Bra

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.