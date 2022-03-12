TV star Chanel West Coast put her enthralling figure on display in one of her social media updates. The star looked pretty as a picture flaunting her fit shape in a bikini. Of course, it was hot out there at her location, but the sun got nothing on Chanel's sizzling figure as she sunbathed. Here's Chanel's afternoon glam and summer body on display.
Chanel West Coast In Bikini Arches Her Back For The Gram
Some Miami Degrees
The "Ridiculousness" star was out there in Miami, getting her fill of the summer and loving her best life. Chanel stripped down to a velvet blush pink bikini. The top part of her wear was styled as a bandeau with a knot at the back. The front part of the bikini bore a round cut-out sewn around a ring to reveal parts of her cleavage. The stringy bikini bottoms left Chanel's curvy butt and wide hips on display. The reality star's voguish look included a matching velvet bucket hat while rocking large sunshades to protect her eyes.
Posing Up A Storm
The TV personality shared three snapshots displaying her stunning looks. In the first photo, Chanel turned her back to the camera as she stood at the edge of the vast pool. She expertly arched her back and trusted her hip forward to accentuate her derrière. The rapper raised her head while peering into the sun to let the rays dance on her face. The following slide was even more captivating. Chanel immersed her body into the pool while staying close to the edge and the flight of stairs. She once again arched her back while posing for the sexy snapshot. She captioned:
"It's summer all year in Miami. Which pic you like best 1-3? I couldn't decide."
Keeping Her Bod Fit
Amid the pandemic, Chanel was sure to put in the work concerning keeping in shape. The star told Flaunt that she had a personal trainer, but she had to take things into her own hands when the pandemic struck. Chanel created a Barbie-like gym for herself, which she described as" cute," but the workout sessions were nothing close to rosy. The star added that she also made her workout gears appealing to keep her interest up. Chanel knows several effective home workouts, which she often shared on her YouTube page. The star who recently dropped her first NFT added that she worked out as much as possible, keeping it three times a week.
Chanel is Mindful Of Her Mental Health
When the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic in 2020, Chanel West Coast struggled with her mental health. She shared that at a point during the lockdown, she felt like she was "going crazy." The 33-year-old stated it had to do with how she was cooped up at home and receiving several "conspiracy stuff." However, when Chanel decided she would no longer be disturbed by her mental health, she took up meditation, which changed her life. The "Now You Know" crooner stated that "everyone" needed a form of mediation "to mentally decompress."