Chanel West Coast In Bikini Arches Her Back For The Gram

The TV personality shared three snapshots displaying her stunning looks. In the first photo, Chanel turned her back to the camera as she stood at the edge of the vast pool. She expertly arched her back and trusted her hip forward to accentuate her derrière. The rapper raised her head while peering into the sun to let the rays dance on her face. The following slide was even more captivating. Chanel immersed her body into the pool while staying close to the edge and the flight of stairs. She once again arched her back while posing for the sexy snapshot. She captioned:

"It's summer all year in Miami. Which pic you like best 1-3? I couldn't decide."