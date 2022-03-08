'It’s Like The Express Tour': 'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter Jokes About Giving Heather Dubrow A Tour Of Her House

"I’m like, ‘And here you have it,'" Kirschenheiter laughed.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Dubrow and her family, including her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, live in a mega-mansion with over 20,000 square feet. And, when it came to the tour she gave Kirschenheiter and their castmates, it was quite lengthy.

Although Dubrow may have a bigger space, Kirschenheiter said she wasn't worried about what Dubrow would think of her home.

"Honestly I had no hesitation inviting heather over because I knew that Heather was going to come to my house and think it’s beautiful and be happy for me," she said.