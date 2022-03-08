Gina Kirschenheiter knows her home is much smaller than that of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Heather Dubrow. But that doesn't mean she was hesitant to take Dubrow inside.
'It’s Like The Express Tour': 'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter Jokes About Giving Heather Dubrow A Tour Of Her House
Gina Kirschenheiter Is Proud Of Her Home
Gina Kirschenheiter looked back on the home tour she gave to Heather Dubrow on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County while appearing on the After Show immediately following the episode.
“It’s a much shorter tour. It’s like the express tour," Kirschenheiter joked of the space she shares with her boyfriend Travis Mullen, and their children from previous relationships.
Gina Kirschenheiter Jokes About Her Speedy House Tour
"I’m like, ‘And here you have it,'" Kirschenheiter laughed.
As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Dubrow and her family, including her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, live in a mega-mansion with over 20,000 square feet. And, when it came to the tour she gave Kirschenheiter and their castmates, it was quite lengthy.
Although Dubrow may have a bigger space, Kirschenheiter said she wasn't worried about what Dubrow would think of her home.
"Honestly I had no hesitation inviting heather over because I knew that Heather was going to come to my house and think it’s beautiful and be happy for me," she said.
Heather Dubrow Said Gina Kirschenheiter's Home Had Great Energy
"Heather says it all the time, she’s like, ‘Look at where you were, where you’ve come.' And I’m a lot younger than Heather too, so it’s kind of like I look at Heather as that’s where someday I maybe will get to but I’m perfectly happy and content in my home," Kirschenheiter explained. "I’m proud of what I have. I’m proud of my family. I’m proud of where I live and myself and I knew Heather would feel the same way.”
In her own interview on the After Show, Dubrow said she thought Kirschenheiter's home was "great" and described it as "really nice and bright."
"It feels happy. It’s got great energy," she said.
Heather Dubrow Did Have A Few Questions About Gina Kirschenheiter's Closets
"I think the closets are an interesting place. It’s like where you hide things.. And I think closets tell stories. So I wanted to see what was going on in there and it was stuffed to the gills. It was like, ‘Why are you hanging onto the prom dress? And why are you hanging onto the wedding dress from a marriage that didn’t end well? What’s the point of that and how does Travis feel about that?' And so it leant itself to all these other, bigger conversations,” Dubrow added.
To see more of Kirschenheiter, Dubrow, and their castmates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 on Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.