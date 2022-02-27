Salma Hayek turned heads in a killer and figure-hugging Versace look, one taking fans way back (but nobody's forgotten). The 55-year-old Hollywood actress has been repping Italian label Gucci of late thanks to the 2021-released movie House of Gucci, but it was Versace over 20 years ago as the Mexican attended the brand's Fashion Show. Photos on Instagram are gaining likes as they show the MCU star in a slinky and floor-length dress - check it out, plus more below.
Salma Hayek Figure-Hugging In Skintight Versace
Stunned In Versace Over 20 Years Ago
Scroll for the photos. They came long before Hayek became a mother to her now-teen daughter Valentina. The fashionista, whose billionaire husband owns brands including Gucci and Balenciaga (via his Kering group), posed all smiles and wearing a rusty-red and shimmery dress - Salma went braless and with thin straps holding it all together up top.
The hourglass curves were on show as Salma smiled confidently, with the middle photo seeing her posing on stone steps for a glam finish. Swipe or scroll down for all the snaps.
See More Photos Below
A caption from @90smilk shouted out Salma, writing: "Salma Hayek attending the spring/summer Versace show in 2001." Hayek does not appear to be attending this year's Milan Fashion Week, but she made headlines for doing so back in 2019, taking then-11-year-old daughter Valentina with her.
Glam Dresses Aren't Her Favorite
Despite the glitter gowns - 2021 brought a stunning and fishtail Gucci one from Salma - the actress has revealed she prefers to go bundled-up. In 2015, Salma opened up to Glamour UK, stating:
"I love winter clothes. I think they're very elegant, comfy and cosy. I love hats and coats! Everyone has to have a black coat but I also find it very fun to have a colourful winter coat that you can wear with solid colours underneath, like black or brown and then a coat with a touch of colour for the winter."
A 'Computerized Closet'
Proving she's got her eye on next-gen tech and also showing her trademark sense of humor, Hayek added: "I would like a computerised closet that helps me choose the clothes, has them all organised, takes care of it and somehow fits it all in a small space. You go "Ok, today I'm this weight, give me options" - because I have to have clothes for the different weights."
Versace Muscles Up
Amid the battle for A-Listers to front brands, Versace has muscled up. The luxury label now has singer Dua Lipa fronting its campaigns, plus supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid.