Salma Hayek Figure-Hugging In Skintight Versace

Scroll for the photos. They came long before Hayek became a mother to her now-teen daughter Valentina. The fashionista, whose billionaire husband owns brands including Gucci and Balenciaga (via his Kering group), posed all smiles and wearing a rusty-red and shimmery dress - Salma went braless and with thin straps holding it all together up top.

The hourglass curves were on show as Salma smiled confidently, with the middle photo seeing her posing on stone steps for a glam finish. Swipe or scroll down for all the snaps.