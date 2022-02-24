'They Feel Like They Don't Need Me': J.C. Jackson Talks Future With Patriots

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots don't engage in long negotiations. If you want to play at Foxboro, then sign. If you want to get paid more, then leave.

We've seen that over and over throughout the year, with some players taking a pay cut and some chasing their bag elsewhere. But perhaps the biggest factor that influenced those negotiations is the fact that Tom Brady was there and even he agreed to take less money than market value.

That may no longer be the case and could cost them a top-notch cornerback in J.C. Jackson.