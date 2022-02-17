Bridgerton sensation Nicola Coughlan has had enough of the body shaming and multiple fan opinions on her physique. The 35-year-old Irish actress burst into the USA spotlight in 2020 when the period show rocked the world and kept millions entertained during the pandemic. Unfortunately, with fame comes trolls and overzealous fans who offer unsolicited advice in comment sections on social media, and though Nicola tolerated it for a while, she's done now.
'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Has Had Enough With Body Shaming
Tired Of The Weight Of So Many Opinions
Nicola shared a mirror selfie of herself in a short blonde bob and floral dress alongside an admonishing caption warning against unsolicited advice. The lengthy note addressed every form of opinion from nice to downright nasty comments, and Nicola isn't interested in either.
"Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me. Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day."
She explained that while the thought process might be genuine, it's hard to listen to so many opinions at once. People often forget celebrities are real human beings who are far from perfect regardless of their character on TV.
No More DMs
"If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly."
She expressed her understanding of the role she undertook as a public figure but put her foot down about sending opinions to her DMs. Nicola says if you have anything to say, send it to her team, or better yet, keep it to yourself!
lady Whistledown Is Coming Back This Spring
On a lighter note, it appears Lady Whistledwown can't take it as well as she dishes. The 19th-century Gossip Girl would return to Netflix on March 25, with more juicy gossip about the royals and elite of the English town.
Nicola, who plays Penelope Featherington, shared some pictures from Season Two teasing her return as the anonymous Town Gossip - Lady Whistledown.
What To Expect In Season Two
Definitely not the Duke of Hastings and his wife, Lady Bridgerton. The good news is that there are new loveable characters as the season would explore the eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony's love life. Netflix tapped Sex Education star Simone Ashley to play his love interest, so buckle your seat belts because we're in for a long ride!