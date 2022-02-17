'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Has Had Enough With Body Shaming

Nicola shared a mirror selfie of herself in a short blonde bob and floral dress alongside an admonishing caption warning against unsolicited advice. The lengthy note addressed every form of opinion from nice to downright nasty comments, and Nicola isn't interested in either.

"Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me. Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day."

She explained that while the thought process might be genuine, it's hard to listen to so many opinions at once. People often forget celebrities are real human beings who are far from perfect regardless of their character on TV.